Iowa Lake Community College announces Honors list

Iowa Lakes Community College releases the Spring 2022 Honors Lists recognizing students who achieve the highest academic standards earning inclusion on the President's Honor List or Dean's List.

For the Spring 2022 semester, 109 students made the President's Honor List, an honor achieved by those who recorded a 4.0 GPA, and 191 students made the Dean's List of students who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester.

In addition to achieving the required GPA, students must also be full-time and enrolled in 12 or more graded credits to be eligible for the President's Honor List or Dean's lists.

Iowa Lakes Community College adheres to the Higher Learning Commission, the Iowa Department of Education, Veterans Administration, and the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) guidelines to ensure students obtain a quality accredited education.

More about Iowa Lakes Community College: Located in the Iowa Great Lakes, one of the Midwest's most dynamic and energetic regions, Iowa Lakes Community College offers individuals more than 60 nationally recognized degrees, certifications, and pre-professional programs to consider for a future career. Iowa Lakes campuses are located throughout a five-county area in Algona, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Spencer and Spirit Lake.

Ranked in the top twenty community colleges in the nation*, Iowa Lakes graduates are well prepared to continue a four-year bachelor's degree program or start a high-demand career with the knowledge, preparation, and skills needed to succeed. Iowa Lakes offers students of all ages and life stages multiple options to continue their education. Financial aid is available to ensure education is affordable. In addition, dedicated faculty and staff help students at Iowa Lakes achieve personal, academic, and professional goals.

Graduates: Jack Langfritz*, President's List and Hannah Main, Dean's List from Buffalo Center; MaKiley Pesicka, Dean's List from Burt; Jennie Ingersoll*, President's List from Charles City; Logan Longhenry, Dean's List from Fenton; Austin Connerley, Dean's List from Floyd; Abigail Pugh, Dean's List from Goldfield; Sarah Kirschbaum*, President's List from Leland; Trevor Kruse*, President's List from Lone Rock; Lawton Divis, Dean's List and Carson Halsrud*, President's List from Lu Verne; Joanna Fullerton, Dean's List from Luverne; Olivia Pierce, Dean's List from Osage; Kellen Cameron, President's List from Sheffield;

From Swea City: Kennedy Krantz, Dean's List; Lisa Marcellus, President's List; Shayla Reese, Dean's List; and Delaney Anderson, Dean's List from Wesley

