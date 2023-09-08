IOWA CITY — All three of Iowa’s public universities have larger student bodies this fall than last — as of their official 10th-day census — including a small bump for the University of Northern Iowa, which has been watching its enrollment trend down for more than a decade.

UNI’s total fall enrollment of 9,021 is up 72 students from last fall’s 8,949 — although it’s still below all of the previous falls dating to 1967 and well below its peak of 14,070 in 2001.

Its incoming freshmen class of 1,552, however, represents an 8% rebound over last fall’s slide of a similar percentage to 1,436 from 1,554 in fall 2021.

“As UNI’s degree programs continue to respond to the needs of Iowa’s workforce in regards to health, nursing, engineering and other in-demand areas, our education and business programs are among many areas of study that remain vital to our state, its students and Iowa’s economy,” UNI President Mark Nook said in a statement. “We are excited about UNI’s positive trajectory for these and many more reasons.”

The University of Iowa also reported a slight total student body increase from 30,015 last fall to 30,042 this fall, as did Iowa State University, reporting 30,177 students — up 208 from last year’s 29,969.

ISU’s increase makes it — once again — the largest of Iowa’s three public universities, returning it to that position after the UI enrollment surpassed that of the Ames campus last fall for the first time in a decade.

“This growth is a direct result of Iowa State University’s commitment to provide innovative programs that meet student interest and workforce needs,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement, pointing to its "Degrees of the Future“ initiative aimed at dedicating $1.5 million for new programs addressing workforce demands.

“We are continuing to develop new programs and majors that will prepare students for high-demand careers and help Iowa businesses and industry thrive,” Wintersteen said.

ISU also reported a larger freshman class at, 5,859 — up 2% from last fall’s 5,728, a number that had bounced up 13 percent after a steep pandemic slide of 9 percent in fall 2020.

The UI was the only of the three to report a smaller freshman class this fall than last, with 5,064 first-year students compared with last fall’s 5,178.

Student body breakdowns

UI’s year’s first-year crop, however, still ranks as its fourth-largest ever. About 20% of the freshman class reported being the first in their family to attend college; and another 20% identified as a racial minority.

Those percentages are on par with the university’s first-year undergraduate class last fall, although the actual numbers are down slightly among both cohorts.

This fall’s first-year UI students include 2,688 who have some transfer credit. Of its total 22,130 undergraduates, 1,090 are transfer students.

UNI’s new-student cohort increase this fall was aided by 857 transfer students — a 12% increase over last year, when UNI rolled out a new partnership with Iowa community colleges allowing students with associate degrees to seamlessly finish their bachelor’s degrees online through UNI.

“UNI continues to be a destination of choice for community college students seeking a four-year degree, with 73% of new transfer students coming from one of Iowa’s community colleges,” according to a UNI news release. “Enrollment in UNI’s partnership with Iowa community colleges, known as UNI@IACC, has grown dramatically with a 68% increase over last year.”

Of UNI’s 1,552 freshmen, 90% are from Iowa — although its total enrollment includes students from 45 states and 53 countries.

About 52% of UI freshmen are from Iowa, with out-of-state students representing 45 states and 44 countries. ISU, reporting those details for its total student body, said students represent all 99 Iowa counties, all 50 states and 117 countries.

ISU reported 4,845 graduate and veterinary medicine students, up from last year’s 4,728. The UI reported 7,912 graduate and professional students, down from last year’s 8,042. And UNI has 1,279 graduate students this fall — including 632 new grad students — representing a 6% increase over last fall’s 1,210 total.

Vanessa Miller covers education for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids.