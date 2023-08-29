Those with a love of the power of storytelling though film can find plenty to enjoy when Mason City and Clear Lake play host to the 16th Annual Iowa Independent Film Festival, Sept. 7-9.

Carlos Ruiz, an assistant professor of communications at Waldorf University and an artist and filmmaker under the screen name Charlie Gandez, is festival president. Gandez said upward of 26 hours of content will be screened over the three-day festival, highlighting 61 films ranging from feature-length to five to seven minute shorts. The festival received 209 submissions.

The festival will include a wide swath of works, ranging from compelling dramas and thought-provoking documentaries to quirky animation and music videos, ensuring there's "something for everyone," according to Gandez.

The feature-length documentary "Bopper and Me" directed by David Taylor follows John Cumberland of County Durham in England, and documents his years-long quest to get J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Richardson, Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens were killed Feb. 3, 1959, in a plane crash near Clear Lake after their Winter Dance Party tour performances at the Surf Ballroom. Holly was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986, and Valens was inducted in 2001.

The film tells a story that itself remains unfinished. Cumberland says while visiting Iowa for the screening of the film, he plans to visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland to try and make a direct appeal after years of silence from the organization.

"If my movie can help get J.P. Richardson in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I've done my job," said Cumberland.

"We chose to highlight 'Bopper and Me' this year because of it's relevance to the area. ... The events in Iowa in February 1959 are central to the story of the film," said Gandez.

The film features music from the 1950s and 60s and new compositions.

An unfinished cut of the film originally premiered at the 2019 Winter Dance Party, but has since been altered with new footage from the Surf Ballroom and new interviews with Richardson's family and songwriter Tim Rice. The film will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Lake Theatre.

The festival kicks off at the Mason City Library on Thursday, Sept. 7, with a free screening of three locally shot short films: "Moving On," directed by Luke James Bell; "Lightbulb," directed by Hannah Meyer; and "Lex Talionis," directed by Kevin Issacson.

"Moving On" was shot in Cerro Gordo and Hancock counties. It tells a story without dialog of an attempt to begin a new relationship made difficult when both individuals struggle to move on from their past.

"Lex Talionis" deals with "two sisters as they struggle with death, religion, forgiveness, and retribution in very different ways."

Hannah Meyer, originally from Burt, is studying communications at Waldorf University. "Lightbulb" marks her directorial debut.

"Lightbulb" is a 20-minute action-comedy. The script was written by Gandez and concerns the story of maintenance man who must revisit his past and use his skills as a former CIA operative in order to survive another night shift.

"Shooting while balancing classes was crazy — lots of busy weekends. I absolutely loved it," Meyer said.

Another local film, the 10-minute short "Autumn Artistry via Canoe" directed by Bruce McKee, takes viewers on a journey with Dale Mills as he paddles down the Winnebago River. The film's citation reads, "Dale has solo-paddled the Winnebago River in North Iowa in every month of every year for nearly two decades. This film, the third in a series, highlights his Autumn canoe floats, emphasizing river stewardship and passing on the joy of paddling to the next generations. Narrated with his prose and observations of his passion of paddling and nature around him."

The Mason City Community Theatre and the Lake Theatre will screen films from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the awards ceremony taking place at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Mason City Community Theatre. After parties will take place at The Happy Donkey, 173 Distillery, and Mason City Brewing to allow for mingling with filmmakers, casts and crews of the entries.

"We're a festival so big it takes two cities to host us," said Gandez.

Awards and cash prizes will be distributed to Best Feature Film, Best Short Film, Best Animation, Best Student Film (collegiate/high school), Best Documentary, Best Music Video, Best Local Filmmaker and Best Iowa-Made Film. Various critics' choice awards will also be honored at the ceremony.

Gandez said "the biggest thing we would want is the attendees to leave thinking about the value of visual arts when it comes to filmmaking. It’s an art form we as a festival value. We hope that the attendees see that worth, especially with the artists putting their work out there. It’s more than just entertainment, it’s a visual art form."