This year's best-written contributions toward the study of Iowa's history were recognized in a ceremony in Clear Lake on Wednesday, with the State Historical Society of Iowa along with Lt. Governor Adam Gregg presenting the 'Excellence in Iowa History' award.

Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa, says that Clear Lake was chosen to host this event to acknowledge its own place in Iowa history, and celebrate the inclusion of the historic Surf Ballroom as Iowa's newest National Historic Landmark, as recognized by the U.S. Department of Interior in 2021.

On Wednesday afternoon, board members from the State Historical Society of Iowa toured the Surf Ballroom and Museum in Clear Lake and on Thursday board members visited the Clear Lake Historical Society Museum and Research Center, took a downtown walking tour and had their formal yearly meeting in the Cypress Room at the Surf Ballroom.

"History is all around us, and we take pride in connecting history to the people, places and points of pride that define our state," said Kloewer.

The Benjamin F. Shambaugh Award, recognizing the most significant book published on Iowa history each year, was awarded to Pamela Riney-Kehrberg of Ames for her book "When a Dream Dies: Agriculture, Iowa, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980's."

In her work, Riney-Kehrberg, who serves as a Distinguished Professor of History at Iowa State University, "treats the '80s' farm crisis as a family event while examining the impact of the crisis on mental health and food insecurity and discussing the long-term implications of the crisis for the shape and function of agriculture." said Chair of the State Historical Society of Iowa's Board of Trustees Tyler DeHaan, in presenting the award. "While farms failed and banks foreclosed, rural and small town Iowans watched and suffered, struggling to find a effective ways to cope with the crisis"

Sports writer Don Doxsie's publication in the September 2022 edition of the Iowa History Journal, "Trice-Slater Cy-Hawk Legends," a dual biography on Iowa football legends Jack Trice and Duke Slater, was awarded the George Mills & Louise Noun Popular History Award. Doxsie, who lives in Davenport, says his look at these two prominent Black athletes tells their story 100 years after their trailblazing careers. "Both these men — they weren't Heisman trophy winners or anything like that — but they made enough of a contribution to their universities to have them honored." Iowa State University's Jack Trice Stadium in Ames and the Duke Slater Field, dedicated in 2021 at the University of Iowa's Kinnick Stadium, are two out of only four collegiate football programs to have facilities named for Black athletes.

"I don't need much of an excuse to come to Clear Lake in the summer," Lieutenant Governor Gregg said as he began his remarks, "but I appreciate you giving me a very convenient one...Clear Lake is a great community...(and has) done an outstanding job of highlighting their local character and history, especially their unique place in music history, which they embrace and honor so well."

Earlier in the day, Gregg visited the Worth County Fair and toured the National Hobo Museum in Britt, which he said is another example of how a community's effort to preserve and honor its history can positively impact the quality of life.

"Sometimes it's easy think that all the important history happened somewhere else, but your great work shines a light on all the people and the places that are right here in our state that have shaped the course of history within our borders and beyond," Gregg said.

A full list of this year's honorees can be found online at the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs website.