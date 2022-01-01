Iowa food pantries fear future without supplemental aid

In 2021, Kelli Greenland and her two children used food pantries more often than they ever have. As the year closes, the Des Moines mom is filled with uncertainty.

Greenland said she visits one or two food pantries weekly to keep her children, Ethan, 8, and Skylynn, almost 6, fed. There seems to be less meat available these days, Greenland said. She sometimes has trouble finding dairy-free options for Skylynn, who is lactose intolerant.

Just like their guests, leaders of Iowa organizations that give food to people in need have their minds on benefits that were created or augmented during the pandemic. Programs that put money and additional food benefits in people’s pockets, and made an unprecedented dent in American poverty, are either ending or could end soon.

And that could mean a new explosion of food insecurity, leaders said.

For pantries, that prospect adds to uncertainty they have experienced because of staggering increases in freight and food costs this year, not to mention supply-chain disruptions that made it harder to keep their shelves stocked. Now the omicron coronavirus variant is the latest challenge.

Greenland said this month that her family has been through significant changes since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and that food pantries kept her afloat. Greenland works in customer service, and she held off on accepting a new job in March 2020 because she didn’t want Ethan, who has severe asthma, to contract the coronavirus.

Greenland’s brother died on Jan. 27, 2021. A few days later, she left her husband. Greenland and her children now share a home with her parents and grandparents on the south side of Des Moines.

Most states have it worse than Iowa. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture surveys, Iowa in 2020 had the nation’s second-lowest proportion of households that were food-insecure, 6.9%. Mississippi had the highest rate, over 15%.

But 6.9% is still over 90,000 Iowa households, and the state’s food pantries have stayed busy serving them. Advocates said they’re witnessing the poor getting poorer in 2021, and struggling even more as the pandemic lingers.

Carol Clayton, who has volunteered at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City for 10 years, said they serve between 1,000 to 1,500 people daily.

"It's different people [coming to Hawkeye Harvest]. We are getting people that have run out of unemployment and are having issues getting back into the workforce," said Clayton.

CHALLENGES: INCREASING PRICES

Tami Nielsen is vice president of partners and programs with Food Bank of Iowa, which has six networks in the state.

Pantries were busy battling hunger before the pandemic. Since it started, many have had more work and lots of new clients. “It’s not letting up,” Nielsen said.

Pantries buy in bulk, so price jumps that might not faze a typical family shopper add up quickly.

“Canned green beans, which are one of our most- needed items, pre-COVID, they were 41 cents per can, and now they’re about 78 cents per can,” Nielsen said.

Add to that the cost of freight, which can run 50% above what it was a couple of years ago.

The Food Bank of Iowa network, from January through November of 2021, had served the equivalent of over 38 million meals. When comparing only the parts of the network for which leaders have data for 2019 through 2021, the meal count for this year’s first 11 months is down from 2020’s heights but is still higher than in 2019.

"We have been pretty fortunate that Iowa Food Bank has been to provide items," said Clayton.

Hawkeye Harvest has managed to remain supplied with food for those who need it and collaborate with fellow food banks. Clayton explained that when they need items, they reach out to fellow food banks to see what they have and they do the same.

"If the food prices go up, the money only goes so far," said Clayton.

Shirley Brown, the organizer for God's Pantry Food Distribution Center in Garner, has been lucky enough to avoid the rising food prices, thanks to businesses that donate food close to the end of its shelf life.

"Right now, we are blessed because we have people that donate and give to God's Pantry," said Brown.

CHALLENGES: FEDERAL BENEFITS ENDING

Two big federal programs have made it easier for families with lower incomes to shop for their own food and other needs: an expanded child tax credit that in the second half of 2021 provided direct payments of up to $300 per child, and a higher cap for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits that can be used to buy food.

The tax credit is all but dead. The last payments went out this month; congressional Democrats had hoped to extend it through the Build Back Better Act, but West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement Dec. 19 that he won’t support the measure as written means it almost certainly cannot become law.

It’s not known how long the higher SNAP benefits will last – they will expire a month after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency declaration related to the coronavirus expires. Reynolds has been renewing the declaration once a month.

Nielsen, with Food Bank of Iowa, said the average family will lose about $95 per month.

Clayton said she believes with the federal benefits ending, Hawkeye Harvest will have more people coming back. Brown says they will be ready to serve whoever needs help.

CHALLENGES: FOOD INSECURITY WILL PERSIST

Hawkeye Harvest has been seeing cycles of items being available then unavailable, according to Clayton. Recently the items hardest to get has been pineapple and beef ravioli.

"There were a couple of soups you couldn't get and you could call every grocery store and none of them would have them," said Clayton.

Brown said the items he was struggling to get was vegetables. He noted that the reason was because the material in cans was in short supply, causing the vegetable shortage.

"We are getting to a point where things will start to come in," said Brown.

CHALLENGES: UNKNOWNS WITH OMICRON VARIANT

On top of all this comes the omicron variant, which some experts have predicted will bring worse pressure on the health care system than any previous part of the pandemic. That could mean more restrictions on when food banks are open, how clients access food and a possible dearth of volunteers.

Nielsen, of Food Bank of Iowa, said the most important things Iowans can do to make sure pantries hold up is to give money. That “allows us to purchase food that’s greatly needed, like produce, protein, dairy,” she said. “We can really stretch the donor dollar more than if you go to the grocery store and buy particular items, although we do love that you can give food, if that’s your preference.”

Food Bank of Iowa, like many of its peers, also welcomes volunteers.

Hawkeye Harvest has been keeping track of COVID-19 numbers and taking precautions according to Clayton. She added despite the rise in cases and with Omicron, they are facing some of the same problems as when the pandemic started.

"Our volunteers are down and some are working more duties, like working two days instead of one," said Clayton.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.