Iowa DNR puts out open call for jackrabbit sighting reports

Seen any jackrabbits lately? Iowa DNR biologists want to know about them.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report recent sightings of jackrabbits.
"We still have jackrabbits scattered across their historic range (north of Interstate 80), but in very low numbers due to loss of suitable short grassland habitat," a post on the DNR's Facebook page said recently. "They are crepuscular, so they're more likely to be seen around dawn and dusk."
According to the DNR, in 1960, Iowa had 4.25 million acres of small grains statewide, which is prime jackrabbit habitat. But by 2018, those 4.25 million acres had plummeted to just 100,000 acres — a 98 percent loss.
Similarly, jackrabbit numbers have fallen from 0.5 per route in 1960 to 0.01 per route in 2018 — also a 98 percent drop.
What makes a jackrabbit a jackrabbit?
Jackrabbits are significantly larger than eastern cottontail rabbits, and they have longer ears and legs.
To report a sighting, send an email noting the township/range/section, address or GPS coordinates to todd.bogenschutz@dnr.iowa.gov. Providing as much detail as possible is encouraged.
