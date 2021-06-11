Iowa DNR puts out open call for jackrabbit sighting reports

Seen any jackrabbits lately? Iowa DNR biologists want to know about them.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report recent sightings of jackrabbits.

"We still have jackrabbits scattered across their historic range (north of Interstate 80), but in very low numbers due to loss of suitable short grassland habitat," a post on the DNR's Facebook page said recently. "They are crepuscular, so they're more likely to be seen around dawn and dusk."

Jackrabbit facts Jackrabbits are one of Iowa's fastest mammals and can reach speeds of up to 35 mph.

They're crepuscular, meaning they're most active at dusk and dawn.

Jackrabbits, like hares in general, are some of the most "hands-off" mammals when it comes to raising young. Mothers tend to return to their nests for just a few minutes once or twice a day until they are weaned — when the young reach one month old.

They prefer open, short grasslands and typically avoid timber areas.