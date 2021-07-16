Iowa DNR finds Marble Rock animal feeding operation out of compliance

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) entered an administrative consent order with S&V LLC over manure application violations on Thursday, July 8.
On Jan. 8, the DNR received complaints that manure from S&V was being applied on snow near homes in Marble Rock. An investigation from the DNR on the same day revealed that S&V had been applying manure just 350 feet from a home across the street.
Upon further inspection, it was also revealed to the DNR that Bill Vorhes, the operator of S&V, was not certified to apply manure, and that S&V had no certified manure applicants since Dec. 31, 2018.
S&V was also found to be out of compliance with the DNR in 2016 for failing to have a certified manure applicator.
Vorhes received his manure application certification shortly after the DNR inspection on Jan. 27.
As a result, the DNR and S&V entered an administrative consent order to ensure that S&V will comply with distance restrictions on manure application, and that manure will only be applied to land by a certified manure applicant in the future.
Vorhes was also fined $4,500 for the incident, $500 for receiving unfair economic benefit, $1,500 for the impact of the violations and $2,500 for knowingly having been informed of the regulations regarding manure application certifications prior to this violation.
