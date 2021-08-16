Iowa Democratic Wing Ding canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Iowa Democrats have opted to cancel the annual Wing Ding event due to concerns over rising COVID-19 case numbers in Iowa.

The Wing Ding event was scheduled to take place this week in Clear Lake at the Surf Ballroom, but according to Wing Ding organizer Randy Black the rising COVID numbers made safety take priority over the event.

"It (COVID cases) got to a point where we had to think about keeping people safe," Black said. "With COVID getting rampant we didn't want to be looked at as a super spreader event... we take care of human lives."

With the Wing Ding canceled, the Iowa Democrats' focus now shifts to the 20th anniversary Wing Ding event next year on Aug. 12, 2022.

However, Black left the door open for a potential event between now and the spring, if COVID cases fall again.

“If we can come up with something between now and spring we will," Black said.

The Iowa Democrats Wing Ding is a joint fundraiser organized by numerous Iowa county Democratic groups to host speakers and give networking opportunities to attendees.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

