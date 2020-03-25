Iowa COVID-19 update: total of confirmed cases now 145

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at the https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery Web address.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.