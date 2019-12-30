Iowa caucuses: Bernie Sanders to visit Mason City this weekend

Although presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has made multiple stops throughout the North Iowa area for months now, the Vermont senator has yet to hold an official campaign event in Mason City.
That will change this Saturday when Sanders speaks to Mason City residents at The Music Man Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sanders, who has steadily risen in Iowa polls since having a heart attack in October, will speak along with former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner who is a national co-chair of the 2020 Sanders campaign.
Per New York Times: Early fundraising numbers for the fourth quarter have shown that Sanders, who centers his campaign on being "people powered," has already raised about $26 million in the fourth quarter with an average donation of $18 for the year.
As the Times article points out: That number, which isn't yet final, would be "more than any Democratic candidate has raised in any quarter this year." By comparison, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is aiming to raise at least $21.5 million for the quarter and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren aims to bring in at least $20 million. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign is projecting to bring in at least $21 million.
Those numbers for Sanders come as he has also received endorsements from 38 individual Iowa farmers and activists across the first-in-the-nation state.
In early December, the Sanders campaign made the announcement and included a co-sign from Delaware County farmer Randy Marquardt who said that makes workers such as him a primary concern.
"After 49 years, I am considering an exit, not due to health or wanting to retire, but rather a desire to do something whereby I can actually make a living. I know Bernie Sanders will fight for families like mine, because he always has," Marquardt wrote.
