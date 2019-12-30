Iowa caucuses: Bernie Sanders to visit Mason City this weekend

Although presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has made multiple stops throughout the North Iowa area for months now, the Vermont senator has yet to hold an official campaign event in Mason City.

That will change this Saturday when Sanders speaks to Mason City residents at The Music Man Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sanders, who has steadily risen in Iowa polls since having a heart attack in October, will speak along with former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner who is a national co-chair of the 2020 Sanders campaign.

Per New York Times: Early fundraising numbers for the fourth quarter have shown that Sanders, who centers his campaign on being "people powered," has already raised about $26 million in the fourth quarter with an average donation of $18 for the year.

