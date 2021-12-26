Iowa Cafe program opens opportunity for a good meal, socialization

A state meal-voucher program for older adults is aimed at getting residents out and about to socialize while grabbing a bite to eat.

The Iowa Café is a restaurant-voucher program, made available through the Elderbridge Agency on Aging, according to Healthy Aging Director Danielle Crail. Participants aged 60 and older are issued a voucher card, good for one free meal per day, which they present to participating establishments upon dining.

"A registered dietitian creates an Iowa Café menu based on the participating restaurant's existing menu," said Crail. "The menu choices vary by restaurant, but there are typically a minimum of ten different options."

Iowa Café began in January 2021, after the Iowa Department of Aging applied for a grant from the Administration of Community Living and partnered with Elderbridge. The program now has a service area of 29 counties, with 13 participating restaurants, and around 1,300 older adults who participate.

"The nutrition program recognizes the importance of a hot, balanced meal for our older-adult target demographic. However, social isolation and loneliness are two equally important issues in this demographic," said Crail. "The intention of the program is (for them) to enjoy a hot, balanced meal while in the company of other members of the community, so eating at the restaurant is required."

10th Hole Bar & Grill, located in Riceville, is one of the participating Iowa Café restaurants. Manager Deanna Eastman said they were approached by Elderbridge to be a part of the program and it has been a "great fit" for them since.

"We really enjoy the program here," said Eastman.

Eastman says the Iowa Café participants who visit her restaurant have their regular groups they come in with. She gave the example of a group of ten ladies that come in for their Tuesday-night tacos. Eastman noted she believes some participants have come out of their shell by being a part of the program.

Vickie Lau, owner of The Blue Heron Bar & Grill in Mason City, said she has an interest in helping the community, and joined the program as a participating vendor after she saw an announcement about it. On a typical day, Lau said the restaurant sees around 50 to 100 Iowa Café participants.

Konnie Schabacher and his daughter Betty Schabacher come to The Blue Heron every day to enjoy the specials. Betty said the meals have been a big help to them both, since they are currently living on one income.

"I'm retired and I'm 80 years old," said Konnie. "This meal a day (helps) support me and her (in moving) forward with our lives."

Sue Pedelty, also a regular at The Blue Heron, said the Iowa Café program has helped her make connections by coming to the restaurant.

"Quite honestly, (Iowa Café participants) have become family, and we know our regulars. We know them by name, give them hugs, and welcome them," said Lau.

Like Eastman, Lau said her staff has made deep connections with the participants that walk through the door regularly.

"It makes me cry because many of my girls have received gifts for Christmas (from participants)," said Lau. "They come in when there has been a family issue and get the support from our staff, with comfort, which I don't know if you would find that at a typical restaurant."

Lau said she wants other restaurant owners in the area thinking about joining the Iowa Café program to know that it is an all-around positive experience. "It's been a blessing. I can't think of anything that has been negative."

