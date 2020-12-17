Iowa Auditor's office releases audit of North Iowa Area Council of Governments

Part of NIACOG's work is running a number of home repair programs that are available for senior citizens and people with disabilities to take advantage of.

NIACOG is able to due such work through the local government bodies that participate in it, as well as groups such as First Citizens Charitable Foundation Inc., which gave $5,000 for the home repair program in 2019. In total, eight counties belong to the agency: Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth.

In a press release, NIACOG didn't dispute Pump's finding and said that Pump provided a recommendation to the agency on how to address the finding.

"The NIACOG Board of Directors has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the agency's operations and financial transactions," the release stated.

Along with the recommendation, the report from the state also ran through NIACOG's financial.