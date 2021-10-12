 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iowa AFL-CIO adds endorsement in Mason City school board race

Alan Steckman ad
Screenshot from ad by the Committee to Protect Medicare/Feldman Strategies
Mason City Schools Administration Building

The Mason City Community School District administration building on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Hawkeye Area Labor Council AFL-CIO, a coalition of unions which includes North Iowa Nine Labor Assembly in Mason City, has announced its endorsement of school board candidate Alan Steckman. 

Alan Steckman

Steckman

Late last month, the council also endorsed candidates Jacob Schweitzer and Cindy Garza. All three are running for at-large director for a four-year term on the Mason City school board. Schweitzer and Steckman are both incumbents. The race also incudes Carol Dettmer and Constance Dianda. Voters in the district are tasked with voting for three at-large directors.

Jacob Schweitzer

Jacob Schweitzer
Studio Tour 1

Cindy Garza, left, and Deb Besler browse items from Peggy Cornick's mud works collection at her home studio during the 2019 North Iowa Art Studio Tour in Mason City.
$1 for 6 months of local news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Greta Thunberg: 'Being famous easier in Sweden'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News