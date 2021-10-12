Iowa AFL-CIO adds endorsement in Mason City school board race

The Hawkeye Area Labor Council AFL-CIO, a coalition of unions which includes North Iowa Nine Labor Assembly in Mason City, has announced its endorsement of school board candidate Alan Steckman.

Late last month, the council also endorsed candidates Jacob Schweitzer and Cindy Garza. All three are running for at-large director for a four-year term on the Mason City school board. Schweitzer and Steckman are both incumbents. The race also incudes Carol Dettmer and Constance Dianda. Voters in the district are tasked with voting for three at-large directors.