Iowa Academy of Science to provide grant funding for student research

The Iowa Academy of Science is providing funding for middle and high school students in Iowa who are working on science research projects.
Grants range from $20 to $2,000. Student recipients can use the funds for approved project expenses.
And it's not only funding. The program also allows students to receive feedback from Iowa scientists, a release stated.
Students will participate in the Iowa Junior Academy of Science Annual Meeting in April and could qualify for the American Junior Academy of Science meeting, scholarships and other awards and recognition.
Proposals should be submitted by Nov. 30. Proposals received after this date will be considered for feedback and funding if it is still available.
Funding for this program is provided by the LORAL (Love of Reading and Learning) Trust and the Frank Starr Student Research program.
For more details, visit https://www.scienceiniowa.org/ijasstarrgrants, call the Iowa Academy of Science at 319-273-2581 or email craig.johnson@uni.edu.
Pearson, 50th Anniversary
John & Jean (Trettin) Pearson of Rockford, Iowa, were united in marriage November 21st, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Iowa. They have 3 sons, Aaron (Elizabeth) Pearson, Paul (Steph) Pearson & Alex (Ali) Pearson; 5 grandchildren, Josh, Matt, Titan, Emma & Abbie Pearson. Their family is requesting a card shower in honor of their parent's 50th anniversary. Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 303 W. Main Ave., Rockford, IA 50468.
Musician honored
Eric Heitland has attained the highest individual honor available to high school musicians by being selected for the Iowa All-State Music Festival for the fourth consecutive time. Eric plays French horn and represents the top 1.7% of all high school musicians. He is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school and is the son of Jason & Stacie Heitland.
Auditions were held virtually Oct 22-24 by regions due to health safety concerns presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The All-State Music Festival is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.
Mary Coyle 95
Mary Coyle will turn 95 on November 21st.
Please help us celebration Mary’s birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to Mary at 405 27th Ave S, Apt 32, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.
Happy Birthday Aunt Mary from your loving family – we hope that soon we all can spend time together.
Johnson, 70 years
E.M. "Bud" and Pauline Johnson were married on November 19, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pomeroy, Iowa. Please join them in celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Cards may be sent to 1797 Springview Drive, Mason City, IA 50401.
Holahan, 50 years
Patrick & Diana (Frank) Holahan were married November 21, 1970, in Mason City, IA at Holy Family Catholic Church. The couple has two children Chris (Brooke) Holahan and Kelli (Marlin) Duren and 5 grandchildren, Jake and Zach Duren, McKenna, Kate, and Cullen Holahan. Please shower them with cards to help celebrate at 194 Lakeview Drive, Mason City, IA 50401.
Happy 85th Birthday!
Edward Gallion, of Manly, will be celebrating his 85th birthday in Mesa, AZ. He was born on November 19, 1935, in Manly, IA. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1115 S Longwood Loop, Mesa, AZ 85208.
Thank You
Many thanks and hugs for the beautiful cards I received for my birthday celebration. What a lovely trip down memory lane to hear from all who have touched my life in so many ways.
Thank you,
Mary E. Montgomery
Thank You
Thank you for the cards and gifts I received for my 101st birthday.
Pearl Barkema
Thank You
Thank you for all your encouraging words, comforting cards, phone calls, thoughts and prayers during Mom’s struggle with Parkinson’s and her recent death on October 9th.
Family of Reva Pedelty — Rachel, Jean, Vernon & families
Rodgers, 50th Anniversary
Bob & Phyllis (Jensen) Rodgers of Mason City, were married November 15, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. They have 2 daughters, Sara (Randy) Nuehring & Amy (Nate) Uemura; 8 grandchildren, Jaylin, Sydney & Alex Nuehring, Blake & Olivia Baskerville, Sydney, Hailey, & Ryan Uemura. They will be celebrating with their children at a private party. Their family is also requesting a card shower in honor of their parent’s 50th anniversary. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 419 19th Street SW; Mason City, IA. 50401.
Kuhl, 50 years
Mardiann Hoffman and Larry Kuhl were united in marriage on November 7, 1970, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. They are celebrating their 50th Anniversary with their sons, Darryl and Doug and families, with a trip to Duluth, MN.
Happy 60th Birthday!
Please help us wish this special guy a Happy 60th Birthday! Cards may be sent to: 1108 S 11th Ct, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Love, Your Wife, Kids and Grandkids
Camper, Noon Rotary Student of the Month
Ashton Camper was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for November 2020. Camper is a senior at Mason City High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Kris Camper, and sister of Kendra Camper.
Ashton Camper is a member of Mason City Concert Choir and plays violin in the Mason City High School Orchestra. This is her second year as the Principle Violinist in the ensemble, and she is also the President of the orchestra. Camper has lettered in volleyball and played all four years of high school. She is also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Camper participates in Silver Chord, is a member of National Honors Society and is on Honor Roll. Next year she plans to attend Wartburg College in the Pre-Dental program with a major in Biology.
Burt TeKippe, Jr. 80th Birthday
Burton ("Burt") TeKippe, Jr. celebrated his 80th birthday last week. His family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards & greetings may be sent to Burt at 56 Circle Terrace, Mason City, IA 50401.
Much love from your wife, children & grandchildren!
Betty Graversen, 90
Betty (Les) Graversen will celebrate her 90th birthday on November 16th.
In lieu of a party, help Betty celebrate by sending cards to:
275 N Taft Ave #206
Mason City, Iowa 50401
John Fangman, 90
John Fangman, of Britt, Iowa, will be honored at a family dinner on Sunday, November 8, 2020 to celebrate his 90th birthday. His actual birthday is Monday, November 9, 2020.
Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 805 First Ave. NW, Britt, Iowa 50423.
Anna Harringa, 90
A card shower will be held for Anna Harringa in honor of her 90th birthday. Anna was born on November 9, 1930. Please feel free to share memories that you have shared over the years by sending greetings to the following address:
Anna Harringa
235 West L Street
Forest City, IA 50436
Wayne Ellertson, 85
The Family of Wayne Ellertson would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday, November 7th. If you would like to help him celebrate, please send cards and memories to Wayne Ellertson, 2022 Clark St, Charles City, IA 50616.
Thank you
To All Area Farmers: Thank You
The days are getting shorter, so you go out past nightfall. Weather, insects, and weeds try to block your work, so you find new ways to fight back. Much of the world remains locked down, so you recommit to providing an essential service. To you, the mission is simple: keep going no matter the hurtles. To us, it’s a matter of standing back to marvel at your work ethic and perseverance. This harvest season is taking place in a year in which much has changed, but you are a constant we can rely on.
We at First Security ask all Iowans to join us in thanking you, our local ag producers, for the work you do to bring in the harvest this and every year. The pandemic has created some unique challenges this year, but those challenges aren’t limited to the pandemic. Snow squalls in October? A once-in-a-generation derecho? We wonder what 2020 will have in store next, but we know no matter the challenge, you’ll find a way to get the job done.
At First Security, we’re known for saying we’re “your ag partner for generations to come.” Through that partnership, we see the unique challenges you’re facing, and we work to find unique solutions. We invite you to visit us virtually or in person to let us know how you’re doing, what you’re seeing, and how we can help.
Sincerely,
First Security Bank & Trust Ag & Commercial Lending Team
Thank you
Many thanks for all the well wishes for my 80th birthday.
Marian DeWitt
New hire
Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative, Allison, Iowa, is pleased to announce Katie LaBree as their new business development manager.
LaBree comes to Butler County REC from the Franklin County Development Association and Franklin REC, both in Hampton, Iowa.
She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Jamestown, Jamestown, North Dakota.
Melvin Mitchell, 90
Melvin Mitchell will celebrate his 90th birthday on November 5th.
An intimate family dinner will be held in his honor at the Prime & Wine.
Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 933 10th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Marilyn Schaefer Rogers celebrates 90th
Marilyn Schaefer Rogers, Adams, MN, will celebrate her 90th Birthday on Friday, November 13th.
Cards and best wishes may be sent to her at:
Cedar Court Apartments
Apt 304
810 W Main St
Adams, MN 55909
Gary Nelson, 72
The family of Gary E. Nelson is having a card shower to celebrate 72 years on November 5th. Cards and good wishes may be sent to 1235 15th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Gary would enjoy hearing from his many friends and customers from his 50 years in the car business.
Thank you
Thank you to each and every one of you for the birthday cards.
You made my day special!
Betty Condon
Thank you
Thank you for all the cards – calls for my 85th birthday.
Thank you, Ed Barkela
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
(Never Known to Fail)
Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.
Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request.)
There are none that can withstand your power.
Holy Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).
Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).
Say this prayer for three consecutive days.
You must publish this and it will be granted to you. MJC
Pastor Appreciation
Pastor Paul Collier, First Presbyterian Church, Mason City
Thank you for all the ways you have lead and guided our church. You are a blessing to our church family.
Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80
On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexander Battery, and volunteered at Mercy One in the surgical waiting room. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene and now attends St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City.
Kay, with late husband Robert, worked diligently on their farm where they raised 3 daughters. She has 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Cards and good wishes may be sent to Kay at: 645 12th St NE, Mason City, Iowa 50401. Family and friends celebrated this milestone with a dinner that was held at the Prime and Wine. Happy birthday Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma. We love you!
Judy Dannen, 80
Judy Dannen will turn 80 years old on October 28, 2020.
You are invited to send her birthday wishes at 205 South St., Sheffield, Iowa 50475.
Happy 80th Birthday, with love from all your family!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. HEIMER!
Congratulations to Richard Heimer on his 80th birthday (October 24th).
A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, principal, teacher, Packer fan, and friend.
You've had a positive effect on many, many people, Dick.
Stay strong!
CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY
Joe & Jean (Madden) Bamrick, of Rockwell, were married October 28, 1950, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They have 6 children: Shae (Bill) Mahlstadt, Denise Bamrick, Colleen (Rick) Pearce, Pat (Julie) Bamrick, David (Reina) Bamrick, & Maureen (Kevin) Bamrick-Burtness. They have 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. They will be celebrating with their children at a private dinner. Cards & wishes can be sent to them at 616 Southview Dr., Rockwell, IA 50469.
