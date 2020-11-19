Iowa Academy of Science to provide grant funding for student research

The Iowa Academy of Science is providing funding for middle and high school students in Iowa who are working on science research projects.

Grants range from $20 to $2,000. Student recipients can use the funds for approved project expenses.

And it's not only funding. The program also allows students to receive feedback from Iowa scientists, a release stated.

Students will participate in the Iowa Junior Academy of Science Annual Meeting in April and could qualify for the American Junior Academy of Science meeting, scholarships and other awards and recognition.

Proposals should be submitted by Nov. 30. Proposals received after this date will be considered for feedback and funding if it is still available.

Funding for this program is provided by the LORAL (Love of Reading and Learning) Trust and the Frank Starr Student Research program.

For more details, visit https://www.scienceiniowa.org/ijasstarrgrants, call the Iowa Academy of Science at 319-273-2581 or email craig.johnson@uni.edu.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

