Increased tax credit for Iowans who donate to student tuition organizations

Individuals in Iowa who make donations towards school tuition organizations, or STO, will receive an increased tax credit thanks to a recent statewide bill.

The tax credit when donating to STOs went from 65 percent to 75 percent due to the recent signing of the education bill by Governor Kim Reynolds. This is the same education bill that allowed schools to go mask-free on May 20.

With the new tax credit, if a donor made a $1,000 contribution to an STO, they are eligible for a $750 credit applied to their Iowa income tax liability.

An STO is a charitable organization that helps middle or low income families receive tuition assistance toward non-public education for children. Newman Catholic school system is a large user of STO funds, with 40 percent of their students in 2020-21 receiving assistance from an STO.

Newman Catholic principal Tony Adams said that the updated tax credit will be more appealing to those who want to donate money towards STOs.

The increased tax credit will help provide more funding towards scholarships for families who want to send their children to a non-public school, according to Adams.

