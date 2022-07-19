Incoming development working to rezone part of South Shore Drive

The developer of a proposed recreational vehicle campground is seeking to rezone 7.45 acres of residential property on South Shore Drive to commercial.

The petitioner worked to gain adjacent property owners' signatures in support of the plan, but fell short of the 50% necessary for rezoning. The proposal was brought to the Clear Lake City Council meeting July 18 by City Administrator Scott Flory.

The council sent the request to the Planning and Zoning Commission for study. The commission, which meets July 26, will hear public comment before making a decision. The council will receive its recommendation and hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.

Along with the possibility of new projects comes the management of current projects. The Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and TIF District Amendments were brought to the council for improvements to the 700 block Buddy Holly alley, Starboard Square, Pritchard's Innovation Center, Lake Lifestyle and the former SERTA building.

All of these projects are being deleted from the current property tax increment financing plan to be brought back to an expanded Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and TIF District to run out the contracted agreements with these groups for up to 10 years.

“We’ve got a lot of positive activity going with these different projects, and I think we’re all happy to support that,” said councilman Bennett Smith.

In other news, Public Works Jeremy Korenberg updated the council on current projects. The 2021 storm sewer and water main project is almost complete, with a crew finishing the checklist for the project. The Main Avenue project has begun, with stage one removals finished.

The joint comprehensive plan committee held its first meeting last Thursday. Three representatives for Clear Lake will be appointed at the Aug. 1 meeting: one Planning and Zoning Member, one City Council member and one citizen.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce made a preliminary report of record-breaking revenue for the July 4 carnival. "The Day that Music Died" has also premiered on Paramount Plus, a documentary featuring much of Clear Lake.

Chad Schreck of the North Iowa Corridor was not yet able to announce the buyers of the old SERTA building.

Flory announced a pre-construction project meeting to be held July 25 at the Mason City Airport terminal. This meeting will be for the decommissioning of the wastewater lagoon the airport currently uses, and Clear Lake's extension of the sanitary sewer system to the airport.