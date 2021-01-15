Inclement weather delays some delivery of the Globe Gazette

Due to inclement weather and adverse driving conditions, some Globe Gazette subscribers outside the Mason City area may see their Friday papers delayed until later today, or in some cases, including some who receive the Globe Gazette by mail, until Saturday.

In the meantime, subscribers can page through our Friday e-edition, which is available on our website.

