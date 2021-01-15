 Skip to main content
Inclement weather delays some delivery of the Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette building

The Globe Gazette building in Mason City.

Due to inclement weather and adverse driving conditions, some Globe Gazette subscribers outside the Mason City area may see their Friday papers delayed until later today, or in some cases, including some who receive the Globe Gazette by mail, until Saturday.

In the meantime, subscribers can page through our Friday e-edition, which is available on our website. 

Have further questions, or want to join our community? To reach the circulation department, call 800-433-0560, or email getmyglobe@globegazette.com. You can also subscribe online at globegazette.com/members/join/.

