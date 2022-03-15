In shift of plans, SkyWest to remain in Mason City indefinitely

SkyWest won't be taking off as quickly as previously thought.

Last week, SkyWest announced that it had given its 90-day notice of termination of service to 29 airports in the United States, one of which was Mason City Municipal Airport.

However, airport manager David Sims, during the airport's monthly commission meeting on Monday, announced that for the time being, SkyWest won't be going anywhere.

Sims said the U.S. Department of Transportation has required SkyWest to remain in Mason City until the airport has a new service provider confirmed.

"The DOT responded quickly on Friday with a letter prohibiting them from terminating service," Sims said. "At least until the process for seeking a new airline is completed."

SkyWest currently provides Mason City with daily service to and from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

During the meeting, Sims discussed with the airport commission the reason for the service termination from SkyWest was entirely due to the pilot shortage cited in SkyWest's press release, and had nothing to do with any performance issues.

In fact, Sims said that passenger enplanements in February were up 13% compared to February 2019, and that the airport's general usage has been up over the past year.

"We continue to see month to month increases in passenger traffic since SkyWest has been here," Sims said. "We were really hopeful to see that continue."

While Mason City may have SkyWest for locked in for longer than 90 days, the airline's notice of termination still leaves the airport in need of a new provider.

The search for a new provider has already begun, according to Sims. The DOT is in charge of soliciting bids for the service, but Mason City is allowed to reach out to potential providers to encourage applications, with the deadline for applications on Monday, April 11.

Sims also touched on the airport terminal expansion program, noting it won't be impacted by SkyWest's decision to terminate service with the airport.

"We don't believe it will have any impact at this point," Sims said. "We are intending to go ahead and proceed with the project."

During the commission meeting Sims backed this up when discussing that the airport had recently decided to pursue a grant possibility for the new terminal project.

The bipartisan infrastructure funding bill, according to Sims, had $5 billion set aside for new terminal development. Mason City Municipal Airport has put together an application seeking $13 million for its new terminal project.

If awarded, the grant would fund the entirety of the MCA terminal project, as opposed to the $12 million in CARES funding planned to be used.

The deadline for that application is at the end of the month, with grant recipients to be selected in June or July of this year.

SkyWest started to serving Mason City on a three-year Essential Air Service Contract on March 1, 2021.

Fort Dodge and Sioux City were the other Iowa destinations that SkyWest will be discontinuing service at, but the DOT's ruling also applies to these airports as well as Mason City.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

