In North Iowa, unofficial results point to close race for the top

Here's the latest on what we're seeing while Globe Gazette staff is out at the caucuses on Tuesday night:
11:30 p.m. -- Unofficially, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar took turns coming away with the most delegates in the 11 precincts Globe Gazette staff visited in North Iowa. Elizabeth Warren was the surprise of the evening - she didn't seem to have fared as well as recent polls suggested she would in the area.
For example, in seven precincts - four in Mason City and three in Clear Lake -- Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg earned enough votes to secure delegates. Klobuchar did it in five of the seven precincts, while Warren secured delegates in two.
10 p.m. - Democratic Party Chair JoAnn Hardy referred the Globe Gazette to Kris Urdahl, who was in charge of the caucuses on Monday night.
"I have not heard local results. Caucus chairs were requested to report to the Iowa Democratic Party by phone app or phone call. I think the reporting problem is in Des Moines."
9:45 p.m. - We've reached out to Cerro Gordo County Democratic Party Chair JoAnn Hardy to see if she has any insight into why there are still no results on the party's state website.
9:45 p.m. - Final results from Osage Democratic caucus precincts 11 and 12: Biden, Klobuchar and Yang each get one delegate in Precinct 11 and in Precinct 12, Biden and Buttigieg each earn a delegate.
Larissa Weber, of Osage, stood in the Warren corner for the first count. She said Warren was her first choice because, "I really like her anti-corruption platform."
When Warren didn't have enough support to be viable after the first count, Weber switched to her second choice, Amy Klobuchar. Weber said she thinks Klobuchar can win over some moderates.
9:30 p.m. -- Still no results on the Democratic Party website, though many precincts have completed their votes. CNN commentators are going mad with speculation.
At Ward 3, Precinct 3, Yang Gang members, who never reached viability, decided to leave rather than support another candidate, leaving the precinct captain Katie Koehler to break a tie between Buttigieg and Sanders. Reports coming in of similar Yang Gang activity at other precincts. Recent national polls have shown Yang supporters were the least likely to switch allegiance -- seems to be bearing out here.
9:15 p.m. -- Bob Berg, of Mason City, was caucusing for Pete Buttigieg, one of the viable groups at Harding Elementary. He said he likes him because of his demeanor and intelligence.
"It'll be nice to have a smart person in the White House again," Berg said.
Final alignment at Harding (Ward 1, Precinct 2 in Mason City): Klobuchar - 20, Sanders - 26, Buttigieg - 37, Biden - 17, Unviable - 1
9 p.m. -- Despite hearing that several precincts are reporting re-alignments and final tallies, the state Democratic Party website is showing no results in.
"Watching CNN right now is like watching a Super Bowl postgame show where the analysts don't know the results of the game yet," says one reporter in the newsroom.
8:50 p.m. -- A little perspective as the evening moves along: on a Globe Gazette Facebook poll 211 people said they weren't caucusing tonight, while 72 said they were.
Ryan Lindemann, an Independent, could not caucus since he is not registered with either party, and that was OK by him.
"I will never associate my self with a political party. A 2 party political system is partly why politics have turned into what they are today in this country. While I will generally be Republican at the ballot box because of my generally conservative views towards government and finances I am an Obama voter turned Trump but have a more libertarian view towards behavior, choice and self accountability. These thoughts don't exactly follow a straight party line.
"I am fine with not caucusing. It is for the voters of THOSE SPECIFIC parties to decide who best represents that specific party. An "independent/3rd party" caucus with everyone on the ballet could kind of be a fun idea though but probably not realistic. I'm fine with the caucus as is, just wish we didn't have such a strong 2 party system in our politics. There's no way everyone in this huge country falls directly in these 2 baskets that are so far apart. If they they say they do their fooling themselves. I would says that's true for most of the politicians as well."
8:30 p.m. -- With 49.7 percent of the precincts reporting, the Associated Press is reporting that Donald Trump has won the Republican caucus in Iowa, with 97 percent supporting the president, and a little over 1 percent each supporting Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.
At Mason City High School, 190 registered Republicans, or three times the usual number, showed up and chanted "USA, USA," to show their support for President Trump. Final poll vote: 189 for Trump, 1 for Bill Weld.
In Britt, Republicans Gina and Paul Francis said they caucused this year for the first time, though their minds were already made up on who they would support.
"We are definitely excited for what Trump has done and can do if he gets re-elected," Gina Francis said.
8:25 p.m. -- Ward 4, precinct 2, marked by a large number of youth attending, divvied up its delegates like this: Klobuchar 3, Sanders 3, Mayor Pete 2, Biden 1.
8:20 p.m. -- A Yang supporter at the NIACC Activity Center, a late holdout, was behind him because of a doorknocker who gave her the billionaire entrepreneur's book. Jobs was the reason. She reluctantly just moved to support to Biden, which was just enough to push him over the edge into viability.
8 p.m. -- Back in Osage, at the Democratic caucus at the Milton Owen center, Andrew Yang joins Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar as viable candidates. As far as we can tell from very preliminary results, this is the first time Yang's gang is viable in the area.
7:50 p.m. -- First votes at two Mason City precincts show Bernie Sanders with a commanding lead over Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. No clear pattern emerging among Dems in North Iowa.
7:40 p.m. -- First count at the Democratic caucus at the Milton Owen Nature Center in Osage goes to Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar.
7:30 p.m. -- Democrats at Clear Lake Elementary preliminary totals are:
Bernie Sanders - 13
Pete Buttigieg - 22
Andrew Yang - 6
Elizabeth Warren - 12
Amy Klobuchar - 23
Joe Biden - 15
Three candidates are viable -- Buttigieg, Klobuchar Biden. Everyone else has to switch candidates.
7:20 p.m. -- Some key facts as the first votes get underway:
- 1,678 precincts are caucusing across Iowa tonight.
- There are 87 satellite caucuses around the world. For example, Bernie Sanders won a satellite caucus in Scotland on Tuesday.
- Once you sign in to a caucus site, you cannot leave until the voting is finished.
In past years, the realignment process could go on for multiple rounds and take longer than expected. This year, there will be two rounds, reducing the amount of time caucus-goers need to stay in the room, as well as the size of the crowd during realignment.
In an important change this year, viability will be locked after the first alignment. That means viable candidates’ support won’t fall below what they received on the first alignment. After turning in a Presidential Preference Card, caucus-goers in viable preference groups can then choose to leave, or they can stay and observe the final alignment.
