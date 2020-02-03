In North Iowa, unofficial results point to close race for the top

9 p.m. -- Despite hearing that several precincts are reporting re-alignments and final tallies, the state Democratic Party website is showing no results in.

"Watching CNN right now is like watching a Super Bowl postgame show where the analysts don't know the results of the game yet," says one reporter in the newsroom.

8:50 p.m. -- A little perspective as the evening moves along: on a Globe Gazette Facebook poll 211 people said they weren't caucusing tonight, while 72 said they were.

Ryan Lindemann, an Independent, could not caucus since he is not registered with either party, and that was OK by him.

"I will never associate my self with a political party. A 2 party political system is partly why politics have turned into what they are today in this country. While I will generally be Republican at the ballot box because of my generally conservative views towards government and finances I am an Obama voter turned Trump but have a more libertarian view towards behavior, choice and self accountability. These thoughts don't exactly follow a straight party line.

