'I'm live now. I'm not a cat' is winning the internet today

Just in case you think your Zoom meeting snafu was the most embarrassing thing ever, this attorney in Texas says, "Hold my beer."
"I'm here live. I'm not a cat."— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 9, 2021
A lawyer logged into the 394th Judicial District with a cat filter on and couldn't turn it off.
This may be the funniest video I've seen this year. pic.twitter.com/0RokVVpgeA
Google Trends reports "Cat Lawyer," "Cat filter," "lawyer cat filter" are among its top searches. In Iowa, it's a hot topic as well among Google users.
One has to wonder: Was the attorney, Rod Ponton, successful in presenting his case? Stay tuned.
Jaci Smith
Editor
