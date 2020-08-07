You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IDPH: Reminder for parents to schedule vaccines, routine care
0 comments
alert

IDPH: Reminder for parents to schedule vaccines, routine care

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IDPH logo

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reminding families to schedule annual physicals and back-to-school immunizations.

“Daily activities may have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we should all maintain routine health care that keeps children and communities protected from vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, a pediatrician and Iowa’s state medical director and state epidemiologist. “Healthcare providers have made office accommodations to protect you from potential COVID-19 exposures while providing safe and essential services to patients.

“Please take the time now and schedule your family’s well child and immunization appointments so they are protected from other harmful diseases.” 

Back-to-school reminder: Vaccinations required to enroll in school

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, well-child visits have seen a significant decrease, "causing a delay in required and recommended immunizations."

recent report from IDPH showed a 55.5% decrease in the administration of non-influenza vaccines to children ages 4-18 years during March and April 2020 compared to the same months in 2019. April had a 75.0% decrease from the previous year, while March had a 37.1% decrease.

In a press release, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Immunization Program announced it has released "marketing materials to help promote the importance of childhood and flu vaccinations. Materials include web page graphics, social media images, posters, videos, and billboard files. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends checking vaccination status and getting up-to-date as part of preparing to go back to school during COVID-19." 

Hy-Vee to offer drive-up flu vaccines starting Aug. 17

Up-to-date vaccinations are a requirement for school entry. Check with your child’s health care provider to make sure they have the required vaccines before classes resume. Iowa has healthier schools and healthier children when our communities stay up-to-date on vaccines.

For more information on school immunization requirements, visit idph.gov or find the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, volunteers needed
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Mason City
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Michelle Marie Kruger

Michelle Marie Kruger, 46, of Mason City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Obituaries

Jeffery Alan Gentz

Jeffery Alan Gentz of Forest City, age 57, passed away on Sunday, March 22nd at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. He was the son of Richard and…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Mason City baseball vs. Valley, 07-20-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News