IDPH: Reminder for parents to schedule vaccines, routine care

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reminding families to schedule annual physicals and back-to-school immunizations.

“Daily activities may have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we should all maintain routine health care that keeps children and communities protected from vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, a pediatrician and Iowa’s state medical director and state epidemiologist. “Healthcare providers have made office accommodations to protect you from potential COVID-19 exposures while providing safe and essential services to patients.

“Please take the time now and schedule your family’s well child and immunization appointments so they are protected from other harmful diseases.”

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, well-child visits have seen a significant decrease, "causing a delay in required and recommended immunizations."