The Iowa Department of Transportation has come into some money.
And because of that $11.1 million, it is considering a reconstruction project of U.S. 65 (Federal Avenue) from Sixth Street Southeast/west to 27th Street Southwest in 2024.
The project is in its pre-infancy stages, so IDOT plans to hold a public information meeting from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Mason City Library (225 Second St. SE). The information session will focus on a proposed feasibility study of the area.
Interested individuals are encouraged to attend to express their views and ask questions about the proposed study. IDOT officials are looking for input, but those attending the public information session shouldn't expect too much in the way of details from IDOT in return.
"This is just the kick off of the project," said IDOT Field Services Coordinator Pete Hjelmstad. "There are a lot of things to look at."
Hjelmstad there will be displays of Federal Avenue as it looks now. What the IDOT wants is what people encounter on the road -- are there backups at particular intersections? Is it a rough drive? Do left turns take an inordinate amount of time?
"The project could include turn lanes, (more or fewer) signal lights, storm sewers, sidewalks, drainage," Hjelmstad said, noting that some areas of South Federal have standing water after heavy rains.
Reaction online to the announcement of the public meeting was swift and reminded many of the work done on the north end of Federal, near Birdsall's and Clausen Plumbing and Heating, where the road changes from four lanes to three.
Brian VanderPloeg registered his opposition on the Globe Gazette's Facebook page to any middle turn lane, calling them "suicide lanes."
"Amen, brother," replied poster Greg Merfeld, who said IDOT ruined North Federal Avenue.
But comments specifically about South Federal focused on better paving and smarter signal lights.
"Don’t think I’ve ever been in a traffic jam on that road," wrote Dusty Van Ness on the Globe Gazette's Facebook page. "Works fine the way it is?"
Matt Renshaw noted that the 15th and 19th streets' stoplights are good because they have turn arrows for left turns.
"They could be improved by reading traffic better and not stay on green for no traffic," he wrote.
Should you have any comments or questions before the meeting, or are not able to attend, head to Iowa DOT’s website which is periodically updated as new information becomes available: http://www.iowadot.gov/pim. If you would like to make a comment regarding this project, visit http://bit.ly/iowadot2802.
