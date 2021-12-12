IDOT plans to add fifth lane to South Federal Avenue

The Iowa Department of Transportation is ready to take next steps toward adding a fifth lane to a portion of one of Mason City's busiest streets.

IDOT has completed its feedback meetings for the proposed reconstruction of Hwy. 65, also known as South Federal Avenue. It plans to move forward on its reconstruction project throughout the next few years.

After the first public feedback session on Sept. 12, many residents voiced concern over traffic congestion and accidents if South Federal was turned into three lanes on IDOT's comment board, REACH. The overwhelming narrative was if there was going to be a change, adding lanes was the best option.

Fred R. was one such person, saying, “please leave south Federal no less than a four-lane, or possibly a 5-lane,” referencing traffic issues on the three-lane North Federal Avenue.

IDOT held public information sessions online from Nov. 8-22, and one in-person public meeting on Nov. 8 at the Mason City Library. The “at your own pace” meeting information can be found on the Public Involvement Projects page on the IDOT website, where people can watch a video explaining the upcoming project. The online meeting has a comment section and level of support meter to submit any concerns or support for the reconstruction.

Pete Hjelmstad, IDOT field services coordinator, said the reconstruction will run from South Sixth Street to 27th Street Southwest. This project is meant to ease traffic congestion from McDonald’s past Kwik Star.

“A traffic study did not warrant the five-lane to go further south,” said Mary Kelly, transportation engineer specialist for the Iowa DOT.

The center turn lane was decided upon after it was determined the 15th Street and 19th Street intersections needed a left turn lane.

“Given the short distance between the two intersections, it is difficult to taper in a left turn lane design for the southbound approach to 19th street, and taper another left turn lane for the northbound approach to 15th Street,” said District Transportation Planner Krista Billhorn, “Basically, the two painted lanes would nearly run together.” The addition of a center turn lane is expected to reduce the number of rear-end collisions.

Within that reconstruction will be the addition of a center turn lane, from South 14th Street to South 19th Street, where it will transition back to four lanes.

The project is set to start with the removal of the existing pavement, then move to the repair/replacement of the storm sewer, sanitary sewer, or water main as needed. The repair/replacement of storm sewers is meant to remedy the issue of standing water after heavy rains. The project will end with the construction of new roadway pavement.

The new pavement will include new five-foot sidewalks from South 19th Street to South 15th Street on the west side of the roadway. ADA ramps with detectable warning panels will be constructed at roadway crossings.

Hjelmstad said IDOT plans to do the project in segments so people and businesses continue to have access to their property.

The traffic staging will happen in five segments, starting with a detour from South 19th Street to South Fifth and Sixth Street by taking Monroe Avenue for the first two segments of construction.

The next stage will be the South 19th Street intersection. Half the intersection will be reconstructed at a time to allow traffic to continue moving.

Intersection reconstruction will begin on the north side, allowing east and westbound traffic to move through. Then the south part of the intersection will be next, and traffic will move through the newly paved part of the intersection. The detour for north and southbound traffic will remain in place on Monroe Avenue, and will continue from South 19th Street to 35th Street on Kentucky Avenue. The Kentucky Avenue detour will remain in place until the end of construction.

Reconstruction of the road will also include the replacement of traffic lights on South Eighth Street and South 19th Street.

Cheryl R. voiced concern on REACH about the South 8th Street traffic light, an app that makes it easy for people to interact with Iowa DOT projects. Cheryl stated that the traffic light needs to stay due to the blind spot on the Northwest side of the corner of the intersection.

"There was discussion on removing the signal at Eighth Street and not replacing it. However, it was decided that sight distance was limited and the signal will be replaced," Kelly said.

South 15th Street will also see the re-installment of its signals to meet the new five-lane configuration. There will also be new street lighting constructed with this project.

Some of the smaller changes being proposed include the addition of a raised median on 19th Street Southwest and Southeast sides of the intersection, removal of some driveways, and a bike trail addition by the city from 22nd Street Southeast to 23rd Street Southwest.

This project, will move forward in the summer of 2022, beginning with Right-of-Way Negotiations. IDOT plans to take bids on the project in December of 2023. This project, which is programmed for $14.9 million, is set to begin in the spring of 2024. This project will take at least two years to complete.

According to Hjelmstad, money for the project comes from a mixture of federal and state funding through IDOT’s five-year program. There will be city money used for the city utilities, but that amount has not yet been determined.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.