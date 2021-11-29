ICYMI VIDEO: Mason City celebrates start of holiday season

On Saturday, Main Street Mason City celebrated the start of the holiday season with its annual Main Street Mason City Home for the Holidays event.
The event was held in downtown Mason City, with a variety of activities for all ages throughout the day.
Starting at 2 p.m., attendees could head to the Southbridge Mall for the Christmas market, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating and more.
Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, State Sen. Amanda Ragan, and Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley all told stories throughout the afternoon at Brick Furniture.
Downtown businesses Three on the Tree Coffee and Cafe, Simply Nourished Mason City and Salon LTD all participated on the fun as well.
The day of events was capped with the lighting of the Mayor's Tree in Central Park.
Mayor Schikel spoke to attendees and Christmas Carols were sang by Mason City local Betsy Kirby before the tree was lit.
Mason City holidays 12
A crowd gathers in anticipation for the lighting of the Mayor's Tree at Central Park in Mason City.
Mason City holidays 7
A lit tree in the Southbridge Mall.
Mason City holidays 8
The Mayor's Tree in Mason City's Central Park is lit for the holidays.
Mason City holidays 9
The Mayor's Tree at Central Park in Mason City.
Mason City holidays 10
Attendees gather to look at the Mayor's Tree at Central Park.
Mason City holidays 11
The Christmas Market is open in Southbridge Mall.
Mason City holidays 1
Betsy Kirby sings Christmas carols to locals.
Mason City holidays 2
The crowd sings along to Christmas carols at Central Park.
Mason City holidays 3
A vendor at the Christmas market in Southbridge Mall.
Mason City holidays 4
Attendees line up for pictures with Santa at the Southbridge Mall.
Mason City holidays 5
Attendees checking out a Mason City police car in the Southbridge Mall.
Mason City holidays 6
Attendees check out the Mason City Christmas Market on Saturday afternoon.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont
