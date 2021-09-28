ICYMI: Charles City athlete interviewed on "Good Morning, America"

Sportsmanship can sometimes be a rare commodity. But it was found on the gridiron in Charles City recently, courtesy of Comets football player Mario Hoefer, who stopped mid-game to help an opposing team's player who was suffering from debilitating cramps.
A photo and the Globe Gazette's story behind the picture went viral, leading to an interview on "Good Morning, America."
Here's the original story of goodwill.
Charles City senior Mario Hoefer helped stretch out an opposing player experiencing cramps on Friday night. The moment has gone viral on Facebook.