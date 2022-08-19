 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice cream social at St. Luke Lutheran Church on Aug. 28

St Luke Lutheran Church in Nora Springs will be hosting an ice cream social on Aug. 28.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy hash browns, green beans, pie, ice cream and beverages. Cost of the meal is $10.

Drive-thru and take out is available. There will be outdoor seating if the weather permits.

Leftovers will be sold immediately following the event.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

