Ice cream social at St. Luke Lutheran Church on Aug. 28

St Luke Lutheran Church in Nora Springs will be hosting an ice cream social on Aug. 28.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy hash browns, green beans, pie, ice cream and beverages. Cost of the meal is $10.
Drive-thru and take out is available. There will be outdoor seating if the weather permits.
Leftovers will be sold immediately following the event.
