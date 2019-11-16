Students at the three schools of Clear Lake Community School District received a surprise when Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise popped into their classrooms and asked what they were learning.
Wise, along with School Administrators of Iowa Executive Director Dr. Roark Horn and Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek, toured the Clear Lake School District from the middle school to the high school to the elementary school.
“There was a lot to love about the district today,” Wise said. “I was particularly impressed by the high level of student engagement …They were really understanding the concepts, whether it was math that we saw or science.”
They walked into several classrooms, asked the students what they were learning and if they could explain the material to them, talked to the various teachers about what they do and looked at the various equipment used for each subject, from whiteboard tables in the algebra classroom to the interactive displays in the preschool rooms.
“I was also really impressed with the high quality career and technical education and the high school registered apprenticeship that they’ve implemented here,” Wise said. “And so some of those things related to community engagement and engaging with businesses and industry in the area were really impressive.”
Sharing Wise's sentiment, Beranek said, “Good programs here. You guys (CLCSD administration) should be proud. Kids seemed engaged.”
In talking with the students, Wise found they were engaged in a wide variety of activities to learn their material, including building a computer program, walking around the building looking for shapes, learning graph transformations in algebra and graphing and designing on a computer.
“It’s great to see a range of learning activities,” he said.
With Gov. Kim Reynolds’s passion about computer science and science, technology, engineering and math, Wise said it was exciting to see much of that in the Clear Lake School District.
“It really supports our statewide future-ready Iowa efforts, and it started all the way down in preschool and kindergarten with some of the engaging science lessons that they were doing,” Wise said.
His fifth year as the director, Wise has so far been to 230 school districts (including Clear Lake) out of more than 320, and he said it’ll take him about six years total to visit every district.
Wise said he tries to get out to schools every single week, because he thinks it is critically important as the director of the state’s department of education that he gets into each district and engage with each level of staff and students, including superintendents, teachers, administrators and school board members.
“It helps me have a better understanding of how policy translates into practice in our classrooms,” he said.
