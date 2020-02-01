'I wanted them to have an unbiased opinion': Students caucus at Lincoln Intermediate

In the second round of caucusing, students in the Yang, Warren and Butigieg corners tried to convince their classmates to join their groups, and Yang and Buttigieg received most of the students from Trump’s group, while Warren received a few of the other students.

In the third round of caucusing, one student from each of the three groups gave small speeches to convince students in the other two groups to join their caucus, and then the students caucused again.

Buttigieg was the clear winner, with most of Warren’s and some of Yang’s students joining the group.

After all the caucusing was over, a student from Buttigieg’s group and a student from Trump’s group held a presidential debate for the rest of the time set aside for the caucus.

Sixth grader Blair White, who caucused for Buttigieg, said learning how to caucus was really cool, and her favorite part is when she has to try to find a new candidate.

“It’s kind of helped because it’s kind of like a real one, so then it will kind of help me when I get older and then I’ll want to do it,” she said.

Alexandrea Paulino, a sixth-grader who also caucused for Buttigieg, said the caucus is interesting to learn the process and at the same time know what others’ opinions are.