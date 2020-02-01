'I wanted them to have an unbiased opinion': Students caucus at Lincoln Intermediate

With the Iowa caucus right around the corner, two Mason City teachers have included the unique caucus experience in their classrooms.
Two sixth grade teachers at Mason City Community School District’s Lincoln Intermediate had their students participate in their own Democratic caucus to teach them to research, form their own opinions and be respectful of others’ opinions.
Sixth-grade teacher Ashley Kofoed led the caucus with her class and James Ruger’s in Ruger’s classroom at Lincoln Intermediate.
“I felt like at this point in our country right now, it’s important for my students to get that information and be able to make up their own minds in what they want in this president,” Kofoed said.
This is the first year Kofoed is teaching sixth-grade social studies at Lincoln Intermediate, but she said this is not the first year the sixth graders have done their own caucus.
“I feel like they are the next generation that’s going to take our country into the next level, and I feel they should be informed of what their next president, even if they can’t vote, has on his agenda on what they would want for our country,” Kofoed said.
Kofoed said she wanted to hold the caucus Thursday because she wanted her students to understand what’s happening during the caucuses Monday.
“I wanted it to fall as close in line as possible and they still be able to have their opinion before others’ opinion comes out,” she said. “I wanted them to have an unbiased opinion of each candidate.”
As preparation for the caucus, the students were required to research each candidate so they are informed and can make their own opinions on the candidates, rather than just repeating what their family, friends or teachers say.
“I wanted them to see that, yes, you can debate in a civil situation, and you have a civil conversation about opposing sides,” Kofoed said.
The students started with each one giving short speeches about why their peers should caucus or vote for their candidate, citing their candidate’s policies, achievements and past records.
Once each student finished their speeches, the caucus began, and students flocked to different corners of the classrooms where papers with the different candidates’ names were on the wall.
Most students went with Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg, and a handful of others aligned with Tom Steyer, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.
About eight students made their own group to try to caucus for President Donald Trump, but in the next round, Kofoed told them this was a Democratic caucus, and so they had to choose a Democratic candidate.
In the second round of caucusing, students in the Yang, Warren and Butigieg corners tried to convince their classmates to join their groups, and Yang and Buttigieg received most of the students from Trump’s group, while Warren received a few of the other students.
In the third round of caucusing, one student from each of the three groups gave small speeches to convince students in the other two groups to join their caucus, and then the students caucused again.
Buttigieg was the clear winner, with most of Warren’s and some of Yang’s students joining the group.
After all the caucusing was over, a student from Buttigieg’s group and a student from Trump’s group held a presidential debate for the rest of the time set aside for the caucus.
Sixth grader Blair White, who caucused for Buttigieg, said learning how to caucus was really cool, and her favorite part is when she has to try to find a new candidate.
“It’s kind of helped because it’s kind of like a real one, so then it will kind of help me when I get older and then I’ll want to do it,” she said.
Alexandrea Paulino, a sixth-grader who also caucused for Buttigieg, said the caucus is interesting to learn the process and at the same time know what others’ opinions are.
“It’s not easy to [defend your candidate in front of your peers] but as long as the caucus goes on and anybody does that and wins, I think it’s good,” she said.
Kofoed said she was impressed and proud of her students and the way they behaved during the caucus, respecting each other’s opinions — especially since this is the first year she carried out the caucus with students, saying she’ll absolutely repeat this activity in four years for the next caucus.
“I think they did phenomenal,” she said. “I’m so proud of them, I can’t even explain how proud.”
Friday, the students held their own presidential election, which will be held exactly like they can expect an actual presidential election to be held – even requiring them to bring in the proof of residency and identification they had made for themselves earlier – and the results will be counted and released Monday afternoon via email.
