MASON CITY | The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 and other major roadways in North Iowa have finally reopened as crews remove massive amounts of snow from this weekend's blizzard.
However, some school districts have announced they will be closed for the second consecutive day this week due to impassible roads.
School districts that will be closed Tuesday are Forest City, North Iowa, Central Springs, Belmond-Klemme, Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Northwood-Kensett, Osage and Riceville.
I-35 southbound from the Northwood exit re-opened at noon. The northbound lanes were re-opened at 5 p.m. However the Iowa Department of Transportation still reminded drivers "most of the roadway has not been restored to normal winter driving conditions" and that those on the road should "buckle up and use safe winter driving skills."
Engineering and maintenance officials in North Iowa are asking for patience on a day marked by critical disruptions, snow-covered county roads and multiple road closures.
According to Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings, the county is “putting every piece of equipment on paved routes.”
That’s the main focus for the county’s dozen-plus trucks. So-called “normal routes” such as paved routes, main connectors and higher travel pavements are taking precedence over gravel roads and less trekked paths.
“(I’m) not sure if we’ll be able to give a pass through all the gravel roads today or not,” Billings said. “(We’ll) continue pushing back for a couple of days.”
Mason City’s street and park maintenance supervisor, Bob Berggren, expressed a similar outlook for the day(s) ahead.
Berggren said that because of the blizzard-like conditions for much of the weekend, the city (with its 30 pieces of equipment) is “playing catch up.”
“The whole crew is out running. Due to the heavy snow and high winds, it took a lot to get anything done,” Berggren said.
“Patience is the biggest thing at this time,” Berggren said. “We are working on it to get everything done.”
Road clearance will include removal of multiple feet of snow from many roads which were obliterated by a mix of heavy snowfall and 50-plus mph winds this weekend.
Big drifts in Saint Ansgar
Lori Valasek has a farm just north of Mitchell, south of Saint Ansgar, where snow drifts reached 20 feet tall. The drifts are almost as high her hog barn and cattle building.
Valasek has been working for hours over the past two days to clear enough snow for her goats and horses to get water and feed.
“One of the horses got stuck in the snow last night but got out, thank God,” Valasek said Monday morning. “I don’t know how much snow we got but it blew so much.”
Valasek has been moving snow with a skid loader but was running low on diesel Monday morning though she started the weekend with a full tank.
According to the National Weather Service, 12 inches of snow was reported just northwest of St. Ansgar in Carpenter.
She’s had to continue cleaning out drifts as the wind keeps blowing.
“I’m sick of this snow, but I can say that the dogs loved it,” Valasek said, chuckling. “I was like, ‘Come on, guys.’”
Weather related postponements
• Tonight's NIACC men's and women's basketball games against DMACC were postponed until Thursday, and The Popovich Pet Theatre production was rescheduled to Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Snow breaks records
This month has been the snowiest February on record for Mason City.
With the latest snowfall of 9.5 inches from Feb. 23-24, Mason City’s snow total for the month has reached 30 inches, shattering the old total of 22 inches set in 1962, according to State Climatologist Justin Gilsan.
Mason City also has broken the record for highest December through February snowfall total with 49.8 inches, Gilsan said. The old record of 46 inches was set in 1970-71.
Unofficial reports say Forest City got 12 inches of snow, according to Gilsan.
Some parts of eastern Kossuth and western Winnebago County may have received more than a foot of snow, but “it’s hard to measure the snow because of all the wind,” Gilsan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.