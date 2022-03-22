Hyatt Place Hotel in Mason City to break ground by end of may

The downtown hotel project in Mason City has been an ongoing saga for years now, but it's an ongoing saga that may soon reach its end.

According to David Rachie, the founder of Main Street Community Capital (MSCCap), work on the Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Mason City will begin no later than the end of May.

"You'll start seeing all of the pre-construction stuff start to happen soon," Rachie said. "We'll be in the ground by the end of May."

The Hyatt Place Hotel is projected to be a 116-room hotel located in downtown Mason City, across the street from the Music Man Square, developed by MSCCap, Rachie's frim out of Dubuque and managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels.

The hotel will feature a conference center space that can accommodate 1,500 people, a fitness center, food offerings and an indoor pool.

There will also be a skywalk that will connect the conference center to the Music Man Square across the street. This skywalk has already been approved by the Mason City City Council in the amount of $1.648 million bid to begin its construction.

The only roadblock waiting for construction to begin, is for Rachie and MSCCap to announce the full funding for the hotel has been reached. This is something that has been delayed time and time again, with the initial agreement between Rachie and the city stating he must have financing secured by July 1.

That goal was not hit, but Rachie explained the reason for the lengthy delay in the financing was as a result of the pandemic, which is still hampering hotel construction across the United States.

"It's hard to finance during these COVID times," Rachie said. "COVID hit our industry (hospitality) really hard, and it's made the banks and all institutionalized investors shy in investing in hospitality right now."

Despite this, Rachie said the project financing is only waiting on one final piece before it can be finalized. That final piece is a $15,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, which Rachie said he believes will be given and waiting is "just a formality." The rest of the project, which will cost approximately $34 million, has been financed according to Rachie.

"All of that is in and we're just waiting," Rachie said. "Could be 30 to 45 days, we don't know. As soon as it happens we're going to close, and we'll be breaking ground this spring."

Rachie was unable to give a firm timetable on when the grant decision would be given, but did confirm that this is all leading up to construction beginning on site by the end of May.

"We are almost giddy on our side at this point," Rachie said.

Mason City has been working on this project for over five years, with initial plans for the project being brought up by Rachie when he worked for Gatehouse Capital.

The city decided to go in a different direction and pursued the project with G8 in 2018, but the city would later break ties with the organization after it failed to meet deadlines dictated in its agreement. After breaking the agreement the city returned to Rachie and approved a development agreement for the downtown hotel project.

Downtown Hyatt Place hotel project gets manager The project is expected to break ground next spring and open by summer 2023, according to the release.

As part of the development agreement the city will offer a 50% rebate on hotel motel tax revenue to MSCCap, and an $8.7 million grant which it will pay off through the increase in property tax receipts it will receive from the hotel's construction and grant funding from the State of Iowa Reinvestment district

The Hyatt Place Hotel is a part of the city's larger vision for the area by way of the River City Renaissance. The hotel is the biggest project to be apart of the vision, but the renaissance also includes the conversion of Southbridge Mall into a multi-million dollar family entertainment center, and the construction of The River apartment complex by Talon Development.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

