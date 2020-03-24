Hy-Vee to temporarily suspend returns, refunds, rain checks

Starting Tuesday, March 24, Hy-Vee will be temporarily suspending returns, refunds and rain checks, according to a recent press release.
If customers find they are dissatisfied with fresh products such as produce, meat, seafood or deli items, they can be exchanged for new products. However, non-perishable products won't be accepted.
If customers have purchased defective products, they can be exchanged for new items, since the defective products won't be restocked.
Additionally, due to unprecedented demand for certain products and limited product availability, Hy-Vee stores will temporarily stop issuing rain checks for products that are out of stock.
“The health and well-being of our customers and employees remain our highest priority,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president, said. “Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return. With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time.”
May 7, 1963
April 12, 1955
May 1, 1937
Jan. 17, 2007
Sept. 2, 1941
May 3, 1998
May 4, 1955
Aug. 6, 1989
May 7, 1963
Nov. 7, 1961
Jan. 9, 1953
Nov. 9, 1942: Smallpox
Apr. 11, 1967
April 12, 1955
Nov. 18, 1999
Aug. 19, 1970
Feb. 19, 1959
Oct. 19, 1929
Aug. 23, 1938
Feb. 24, 1937
July 24, 1933
Oct. 30, 1939
Jan. 25, 1930
July 26, 1930
Jan. 28, 1956
Feb. 28, 1963
Apr. 27, 1962
Jan. 28, 1956
Jan. 28, 1989
Jan. 28, 2003
Aug. 31, 1937
May 7, 1963
April 12, 1955
May 1, 1937
Jan. 17, 2007
Sept. 2, 1941
May 3, 1998
May 4, 1955
Aug. 6, 1989
May 7, 1963
Nov. 7, 1961
Jan. 9, 1953
Nov. 9, 1942: Smallpox
Apr. 11, 1967
April 12, 1955
Nov. 18, 1999
Aug. 19, 1970
Feb. 19, 1959
Oct. 19, 1929
Aug. 23, 1938
Feb. 24, 1937
July 24, 1933
Oct. 30, 1939
Jan. 25, 1930
July 26, 1930
Jan. 28, 1956
Feb. 28, 1963
Apr. 27, 1962
Jan. 28, 1956
Jan. 28, 1989
Jan. 28, 2003
Aug. 31, 1937
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.