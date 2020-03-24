Hy-Vee to temporarily suspend returns, refunds, rain checks

Starting Tuesday, March 24, Hy-Vee will be temporarily suspending returns, refunds and rain checks, according to a recent press release.

If customers find they are dissatisfied with fresh products such as produce, meat, seafood or deli items, they can be exchanged for new products. However, non-perishable products won't be accepted.

If customers have purchased defective products, they can be exchanged for new items, since the defective products won't be restocked.

Additionally, due to unprecedented demand for certain products and limited product availability, Hy-Vee stores will temporarily stop issuing rain checks for products that are out of stock.

“The health and well-being of our customers and employees remain our highest priority,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president, said. “Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return. With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time.”

