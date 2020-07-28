Hy-Vee to offer drive-up flu vaccines starting Aug. 17
Hy-Vee to offer drive-up flu vaccines starting Aug. 17

  • Updated
HyVee Logo

Hy-Vee has announced that the flu vaccine will be available at its pharmacies between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31. 

The vaccine will be available throughout Hy-Vee's eight-state region without a need for an appointment or prescription, a press release said. 

Those who receive a flu vaccine can receive a 20 cents per gallon Fuel Saver discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Gas, Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh Express or Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh location.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people ages 6 months and up receive an annual flu vaccine to prevent and mitigating spread of the virus.

In addition to COVID-19 safety precautions already in place, including enhanced cleaning practices, social distancing and Plexiglass shields at registers, specific measures for the flu vaccine will also be implemented. Pharmacy team members will be required to wear face masks at all times, and patients will also need to wear a face covering. Any patient who is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving a vaccine.

Flu vaccines

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lots of many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 at the following weekly times:

  • Monday: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Thursday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Check your local store to confirm details and availability.

There will be a screening process to determine the most beneficial vaccine type; Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine, along with other immunizations, at no charge.

In Iowa, per state law, Hy-Vee pharmacists are able to administer the flu vaccine to individuals 6 years and older on a walk-in or drive-up basis during regular pharmacy hours.

Contact-free prescription pickup, delivery

Additionally, Hy-Vee also offers the following methods for contact-free prescription pickup and delivery: pharmacy drive-thru, curbside pickup, home delivery or ship to home. Contact your local Hy-Vee pharmacy for more information.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Concerned about COVID-19?

