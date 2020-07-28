Hy-Vee to offer drive-up flu vaccines starting Aug. 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee has announced that the flu vaccine will be available at its pharmacies between Aug. 17 and Oct. 31.

The vaccine will be available throughout Hy-Vee's eight-state region without a need for an appointment or prescription, a press release said.

Those who receive a flu vaccine can receive a 20 cents per gallon Fuel Saver discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Gas, Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh Express or Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh location.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people ages 6 months and up receive an annual flu vaccine to prevent and mitigating spread of the virus.

In addition to COVID-19 safety precautions already in place, including enhanced cleaning practices, social distancing and Plexiglass shields at registers, specific measures for the flu vaccine will also be implemented. Pharmacy team members will be required to wear face masks at all times, and patients will also need to wear a face covering. Any patient who is experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving a vaccine.

Flu vaccines