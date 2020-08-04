Hy-Vee stores accept SNAP, EBT payments for pickup orders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All Hy-Vee store locations offering Hy-Vee aisles online will now accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments at time of pickup, a press release said.

Beneficiaries of SNAP and EBT can shop for groceries online at hy-vee.com or with the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app, select their preferred store, and when ready to check out, choose a pickup date and time and select SNAP or EBT as the payment method.

Customers can visit their store after receiving notification their groceries are ready and pull into the designated pickup parking spot.

When picking up orders, customers must bring both their SNAP/EBT card and a credit or debit card to pay for items that aren't SNAP/EBT-elligible. Cash and checks are not accepted as payment for curbside pickup orders, the press release said.

Currently, Hy-Vee does not accept SNAP/EBT payments for home delivery orders.