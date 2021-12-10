 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee offering Pfizer booster doses for 16- and 17-year-olds

Progress 2021 - Locally grown - Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee East in Mason City.

Hy-vee announced Thursday that free Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to 16- and 17-year-olds at Hy-Vee pharmacies.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients at least six months after their second dose, according to a press release. Patients ages 16 and 17 receiving a booster dose may not mix-and-match vaccines. Pfizer-BioNTech is currently the only vaccine authorized for minors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment and be scheduled by going to hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination according to a press release. The booster vaccines are fee to all eligible parents, regardless of insurance coverage.

Those who wish to also receive a flu shot may do so during the same appointment. It is recommended for vaccine recipients to bring their insurance card, photo I.D., and COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

