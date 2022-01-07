Hy-Vee offering Pfizer booster doses for 12- and 15-year-olds

Hy-Vee announced on Friday that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available by appointment for 12 to 15-year-olds at least five months after their second dose at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

In addition to this announcement, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also authorized the following according to a press release:

All individuals who completed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can receive a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster at least five months after their second dose.

Individuals between the ages of 5-11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. Currently, the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine are not authorized for individuals ages 5-11.

Individuals who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna or received a mixed primary series can only receive a booster dose at least six months after their second dose according to a press release. Patients 12-17 years old receiving a booster may not mix-and-match vaccines, and only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for minors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment and can be scheduled by going to www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors and is free to all eligible patients.

It is recommended, but not required, that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance), and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.