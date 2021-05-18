Hy-Vee no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday morning that its locations would no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face masks, except in areas where local mandates still apply.

"The health and safety of Hy-Vee’s customers and employees have been the company’s top priority since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the grocer has consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations as guidance is provided," a press release from Hy-Vee stated. "Given the CDC’s mask announcement on Friday, starting today Hy-Vee no longer requires fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances."

Masks are, however, still strongly recommended for customers and required for employees who aren't fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes as a host of other regional and national chains have relaxed mask rules following the CDC's updated guidance for fully vaccinated people last week.

The press release also stated Hy-Vee locations will continue implementing their additional COVID-19 precautions, including Plexiglass barriers at checkout stands, using social distancing signage where lines form and making extra hand sanitizer and wipes available throughout stores.

