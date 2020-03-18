Hy-Vee joins list of stores offering first hour open to elderly, at-risk customers
Hy-Vee COVID-19 updated hours

Like a handful of other stores that have altered store hours to accommodate vulnerable populations, Hy-Vee has made the announcement that, beginning Thursday, March, 19, customers age 60 or older, as well as expectant mothers and those with health conditions that make them susceptible to illness are welcome to shop the store before the general public from 7 to 8 a.m. 

All other customers may shop between the new store hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

These changes will be effective seven days per week across all Hy-Vee stores.

