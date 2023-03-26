Dwight Schwickerath may no longer be dating a plumber's daughter, but he's still reaping rewards from the relationship.

"I used to date a plumber's daughter, and her older brother went here and absolutely loved the program," he said of heating/ventilation/air conditioning classes at North Iowa Area Community College. "It's one of the best programs around."

Schwickerath and his 25 fellow students are taught by instructor Jason Ott. Ott was a 1996 graduate from NIACC's HVAC program before returning to teach in 2007. Ott said he likes to focus on specific aspects of the HVAC world in each of the four semesters required for graduation.

"First year, first semester we start with safety, and we get into wiring," Ott said. "Then we get into actually looking at the furnaces, tearing into the furnaces, how airflow works, how we produce heat, and then we troubleshoot."

The next three semesters are kind of a rinse and repeat method, simply changing up the type of HVAC systems being studied.

"First year is really focused on residential and then second year they come back and I get into commercial heating and controls," Ott said. "That's where we get into the computer side. We get into programming. From anywhere in the world you have internet access and the software you can see pieces of equipment."

Ott said becoming a field technician is probably the most popular career for graduates, but the number of jobs students can vie for is plentiful. He pointed out jobs such as boiler operator, controls technician, building supervisor and more.

Nate Schindelar, a second-year student from Charles City, said his current employer, Mills Inc., sent him into the program.

"The company I work for in Charles City wants to get me licensed, so you have to get two years (coursework) for that," he said.

Schindelar praised Ott for his experience and personal touch with the students, but said taking time off from work is the most challenging thing for him.

Ott said finding a job after graduation is not a problem. The field is growing, and it can be difficult for employers to find replacements for retirees. Each student begins as an apprentice and can become a journeyman and eventually a master through state testing.

Ott said an aspect of the program he loves to promote is that graduates can change from one aspect of HVAC to another without having to return to school or complete more training.

"They realize this is a trade with many freedoms and they don't have to go to the same place and do the same thing over and over," He said. "As long as the work got done, customers were happy and there wasn't a lot of call backs, they left me alone."

He added that many technicians work out their home and never have to go into the office. Technicians are dispatched to job sites to fix or install furnaces, air conditioners or troubleshoot other problems.

NIACC's program also gives credit for internships.

"I'll work with anyone I can," Ott said. "Anybody who's willing to work with us. Students are required to find that so they get some hands-on experience."

On top of real-world experience, Ott said, internships create avenues for students to get jobs in the future while also solidifying what their doing at school.

Students have taken many routes to Ott's program. He said he's taught everyone from age 18 to their 60s. Layoffs often boost the number of students.

Student Matt Seberson from Waseca, Minn., was trying to figure out what he wanted to do when he found NIACC's program.

"I was looking around at four-year programs up there with my recruitment for track and didn't see anything I wanted to do, so I started looking at the trades," Seberson said.

He plans to be a commercial technician after graduation this spring.

Student Caleb Rasch from Bancroft wants to become a technician. He came into the program a more traditional way.

"I just came and visited," he said. "I didn't really know what I wanted to do. I saw the lab and really liked it."

All the students said getting a chance to work in a hands-on field was integral to joining up.

Ad far as advice for anyone considering applying for the program, Ott said potential students shouldn't be worried if they don't have a mechanical background and not to be nervous they won't be able to do the work.

"Some of my most successful students will tell me their mechanical aptitude before this program was putting Legos together," Ott said.

