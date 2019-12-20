Hundreds of North Iowans turn to Cheer Fund to brighten Christmas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Her niece is staying with relatives while she attends school and participates in extracurricular activities before joining the military.

The funds would be used to purchase food, clothing and other items, the application states.

“She would never think of asking for help,” she wrote. “Thank you for taking the time to consider her.”

Another, a 43-year-old Mason City man who lost his job after injuring his back, also applied for the Cheer Fund, so he can purchase gifts for his three children this Christmas.

“They have never went without,” he wrote in his application.

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.

As of Tuesday, it’s raised $59,757, about $65,243 shy of its $125,000 goal.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.