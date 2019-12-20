Hundreds of North Iowans turn to Cheer Fund to brighten Christmas

The Cerro Gordo County family that was separated as a result of a former social worker lying in court has turned to the Christmas Cheer Fund for healing.
Four children under 10 years old spent more than two years in foster care after Chelsie Gray, who served as the family’s case manager, delivered fabricated reports and trial testimony that helped convince a judge to terminate their parents’ legal rights in 2017.
The children were returned to their parents this year after Gray’s conduct was brought to light. She was charged with three counts of felony perjury in April, and she received a deferred judgment, two years of supervised probation and a civil penalty of $750, after she pleaded guilty to one count earlier this month. The other two counts have been dismissed, according to court documents.
“The healing process our family is working through — everyday — is both beautiful and with challenges,” the mother wrote in her Cheer Fund application. “We are all in therapy and spend a great deal of time just being together, making memories and pushing through the tough times — focusing on the simple joys of being a family.”
If granted Cheer Fund assistance, the mother said they would use it to purchase gifts for their four children, like board games, books and new pillows, as well as use it to “make warm holiday memories” baking cookies, making art projects and sledding.
“We can never get back the time lost ... but we can and will continue to focus and move forward as a family together, building new memories and just being together, not just through the holidays but every day,” she wrote. “Thank you for your consideration.”
The family’s application was among more than 2,500 the Globe Gazette received this year.
Other North Iowans turned to the Cheer Fund for support for their families after losing their jobs, homes or health.
One woman applied to the Cheer Fund on behalf of her niece, who was forced to leave her house without her belongings because of domestic violence.
Her niece is staying with relatives while she attends school and participates in extracurricular activities before joining the military.
The funds would be used to purchase food, clothing and other items, the application states.
“She would never think of asking for help,” she wrote. “Thank you for taking the time to consider her.”
Another, a 43-year-old Mason City man who lost his job after injuring his back, also applied for the Cheer Fund, so he can purchase gifts for his three children this Christmas.
“They have never went without,” he wrote in his application.
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.
As of Tuesday, it’s raised $59,757, about $65,243 shy of its $125,000 goal.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.
Any remaining funds not distributed for the holidays will be given to local nonprofits. The Christmas Cheer Fund balance will return to $100 in January to maintain the checking account.
The deadline to apply for the Cheer Fund has passed. No new applications will be accepted.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.