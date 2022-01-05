Humane Society of North Iowa works to reopen in 2022

If your New Year's Resolution was to give more time to your community, look no further than the Humane Society of North Iowa (HSNI).

HSNI has been closed since Sept. 10 due to staff shortages. Appointments are required to visit furry friends looking for a new home.

"We'd like to open as soon as possible, we just need people," said Executive Director Sybil Soukup. Their plans to open by December 2021 have pushed forward into 2022, as they seek at least five new staff members before reopening to the public.

HSNI is hiring two to three animal caretakers. Animal caretakers are responsible for the general care and monitoring of the animals at the Humane Society. They spend the most time with animals, caring for them, feeding and exercising, cleaning kennels, and keeping records of their day-to-day well-being. This position is great for those who love animals and aren't afraid to get dirty.

HSNI is also hiring two customer service assistants. These employees work at the front desk, assisting customers, volunteers, and potential adopters. Customer service assistants also help with socializing and animal care as needed. Applications can be found on the Humane Society's website.

Five employees may not sound like a lot, but for small businesses, the loss of one creates a heavy burden to shoulder for the rest.

"Two (customer service assistants) doesn't seem like a big deal for companies with over 100 people, but there's only four employees currently working the front desk, so if anyone is gone, there's very few to pick up the slack" said Soukup.

Above all, the animals come first, and if that means closing in order to keep them safe and healthy, they're always willing to make that sacrifice, Soukup said.

HSNI has remained quieter since COVID-19 first hit in 2020, not attending events or having fundraisers as they did in years' past. It has been isolating on the outskirts of Mason City.

"Other humane societies in the area have decided to remain by-appointment indefinitely, but we want to fully open again," said Soukup, and it is optimism that keeps her undaunted by private sector wages as she searches for workers. An animal caretaker must love animals, and be willing to get dirty for $10 an hour.

"It's always been my dream to work with animals," employee Laura Schotanus said as she cuddled a little grey kitten. "When I got the opportunity I had to take it."

Schotanus has been with HSNI for seven years, and she loves every day.

For people looking to help, but who cannot donate their time, HSNI is looking for messengers to spread awareness. Soukup encouraged people to go on Facebook and share the Humane Society's posts, tell friends and family looking for work they can spend their day with animals if they'd like, or adopt a new friend.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.