Humane Society of North Iowa seeing an increase in strays

From there, it's assessed for injuries, illnesses and microchips which can be matched against missing animal reports.

"If the animal doesn’t have the microchip, there’s a fee of $30 to have the microchip put in," she said. Fees for rabies vaccinations run $45.

Per a posting from the Mason City Animal Shelter, all dogs and cats over the age of six months need to have current rabies shots and a city license which can help when an animal goes missing. "An owner has seven days to reclaim an impounded pet and the following must be provided: valid proof of ownership, a current rabies vaccine, city license and a microchip," the release stated.

As Soukup put it: "We do everything possible to contact the owner."

Recently, that effort has lead to a strong reclaim rate. "In just this past week, we've had 12 stray animal reclaims...which is a lot. Normally, we average about 3 per week," Soukup wrote via Facebook.

After the seven days have passed, Soukup said that the Humane Society will list an animal on its website. If someone doesn't want to adopt an animal, she said there are other ways for residents to help.