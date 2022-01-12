Humane Society of North Iowa receives sizable donation

Haas Chiropractic clinic in Mason City recently donated $12,000 to the Humane Society of North Iowa as part of the clinic's "Give Back Movement."

Through the program, patients who were new to Haas Chiropractic in 2021 received a full exam and learned about the benefits of chiropractic care for a reduced fee, with the fee then being donated to the Humane Society, according to a press release.

"Haas Chiropractic is proud to be a part of the Give Back Movement program," said Dr. David Haas in a statement. "And since every employee at our clinic, including myself, has pets and loves animals, it was an obvious choice to direct our donation to the Humane Society of North Iowa.”

The donation will be put toward the Humane Society's Miracle Fund according Executive Director Sybil Soukup. The Miracle Fund, named after a dog who made a full medical recovery, is dedicated to the care of animals that come into the shelter with urgent or life-threatening injuries that require immediate veterinarian attention.

"We are beyond grateful to Haas Chiropractic for this incredible donation,” said Soukup in a statement. “It will allow us to save the lives of animals that are suffering ailments or injuries that are treatable with medical care. This donation will allow many animals to live long healthy lives."

