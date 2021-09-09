Humane Society of North Iowa cancels fall fundraiser

For the second year in a row, the Humane Society of North Iowa has canceled its annual Fall Festival Fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser was scheduled for later this month.

"Based on the current information we have about the resurgence of COVID in our area and multiple forecasting models showing a high threat for community transmission, we feel it would not be prudent for us to host a large gathering event that could potentially put our supporters, volunteers and staff at risk," said Sybil Soukup, executive director of the Humane Society of North Iowa. "This has been a difficult and disappointing decision."

Meanwhile, the Humane Society of North Iowa continues to experience staff shortages which are affecting their open hours, a press release said.

"Like a majority of employers in our area, we are struggling to hire employees. We had several employees go back to college this fall and we've not been able to fill those voids," said Soukup. "However, with over 150 animals in our shelter, their daily care is our priority. Until we have more staff on board, we must focus our efforts to ensure top quality care of these animals that are depending on us."