Humane Society: North Iowa breeder among 2020 'Horrible Hundred'

“Not all issues noted herein are currently violations of the Animal Welfare Act regulations, although many would agree they are inhumane,” the Humane Society said in its report. “Stronger laws at both the state and federal level are needed to protect these dogs.”

According to the Horrible Hundred report, Anderson’s Yorkies, which markets itself as a breeder of AKC- and APRI-registered yorkies and toy poodles, was cited for 10 different violations, including three direct, during a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection in February 2020 — the breeder’s fourth inspection within a nine-month period.

The USDA inspection states at least six of the dogs had pronounced dental issues, such as loose teeth and red gums, and matted coats.

Several of the dogs had been identified at a USDA inspection in November 2019 and still hadn’t received veterinary care for their conditions despite being notified to do so.

“The licensee must ensure that all animals receive adequate veterinary care at all times,” the inspector states in the February 2020 report.

Inspectors also cited Anderson’s Yorkies for a direct repeat violation for multiple dogs who had severe dental, ear and matted hair issues.