How to protect yourself from scam calls

Some Mason City residents have reported receiving an increase in suspicious scam calls. Here are some reminders from the Federal Trade Commission about how to avoid being scammed yourself.

Neither the Veterans Administration nor the IRS will call you concerning financial aid or money given. The Social Security Administration will never call to ask for your social security number, demand payment or threaten your benefits.

Anyone who tells you to wire money, pay with a gift card, or send cash is always a scammer. Always, the FTC insists.

One tricky thing about scam calls is that sometimes, the phone number displayed on caller ID may match the agency a scammer claims to be calling from. "Computers make it easy to show any number on caller ID. You can’t trust what you see there," cautions the FTC. If you're suspicious, call the agency yourself directly.

Scammers will often create a problem that has to do with the organization they claim to be affiliated with, or offer some sort of reward or prize. If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.