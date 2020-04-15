How to make sure you get your stimulus check if you didn't file a tax return directly

It should be noted, however, that those making between $75,000 and and $99,000 will also receive payments, but in lesser amounts. For married couples, the payments start phasing out over $150,000.

I didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, but I'm eligible. Now what?

The IRS has a simple, straightforward online tool you can use to ensure the IRS has the information it needs to send you a payment. Find it by visiting www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.

You can also use this web address to check the status of your payment if you did file a tax return.

What information does the IRS need?

All the IRS needs to know is your income level and where to either direct deposit or mail your check.

If you're using the IRS online tool, you'll be asked to provide your name, social security number and address, and also the names and social security numbers of any dependents.

Here's what the form itself looks like:

Should I be wary of scams?