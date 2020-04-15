How to make sure you get your stimulus check if you didn't file a tax return directly

The Internal Revenue Service has begun issuing $1,200 stimulus checks meant to compensate for the economic havoc brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first to receive payments will be those who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns, starting with the lowest incomes, some as early as this week.
But if you didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, how do you make sure you receive your stimulus check? Read on for answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.
Who doesn't need to provide more information to get a check?
If you filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return, or if you receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits or railroad retirement, you don't need to provide additional information.
Contrary to early confusion, social security recipients do not need to file for a tax return to receive checks.
Who does?
Anyone who didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return because your income fell below $12,200 (or $24,400 for a married couple), or if you didn't file for another reason and don't fall into the above categories.
Remind me who's eligible again?
To qualify for a $1,200 stimulus check, you can't be claimed as a dependent by another person, and you must have a social security number and an income less than $75,000.
It should be noted, however, that those making between $75,000 and and $99,000 will also receive payments, but in lesser amounts. For married couples, the payments start phasing out over $150,000.
I didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, but I'm eligible. Now what?
The IRS has a simple, straightforward online tool you can use to ensure the IRS has the information it needs to send you a payment. Find it by visiting www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
You can also use this web address to check the status of your payment if you did file a tax return.
What information does the IRS need?
All the IRS needs to know is your income level and where to either direct deposit or mail your check.
If you're using the IRS online tool, you'll be asked to provide your name, social security number and address, and also the names and social security numbers of any dependents.
Here's what the form itself looks like:
Should I be wary of scams?
YES. Don't give any personal information to anyone you don't know or trust. Some Iowans may receive robocalls or emails asking for banking information or to pay a fee to receive a check faster.
But these are scams — as you can see above, the IRS likely already has the information it needs, and if you do have to provide more information, you can do so directly through the IRS webpage.
Social security recipients don't need to provide additional information.
If you receive a suspicious phone call or email and want to check its validity, you can call the Area Agencies on Aging hotline toll-free at 1-(866)-468-7887 or the Iowa Legal Hotline at 1-(800)-332-0419.
When will my payment arrive?
It's hard to say with certainty, but the sooner the IRS has the information it needs, the sooner you'll be able to receive it.
