How to make homemade face masks
  • Updated
facemask

An example of a homemade face mask.

 Iowa Department of Public Health

The Trump Administration is formalizing new guidance recommending many Americans wear face masks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. 

At present, the CDC's website recommends that you should wear a facemask if you or someone you care for is sick.

While store-bought N95 facemasks in their short supplies should be reserved for healthcare workers, those who want to protect themselves and others can make their own.

If you decide to make one yourself, make sure it meets Iowa Department of Public Health's homemade mask guidelines.

Teresa Perkins Kellenberger, owner of Teresa's Bridal and Prom in Algona, demonstrated a few different methods of sewing homemade masks, which she had been making to donate to healthcare facilities:

Concerned about COVID-19?

