How to make homemade face masks

The Trump Administration is formalizing new guidance recommending many Americans wear face masks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
At present, the CDC's website recommends that you should wear a facemask if you or someone you care for is sick.
While store-bought N95 facemasks in their short supplies should be reserved for healthcare workers, those who want to protect themselves and others can make their own.
If you decide to make one yourself, make sure it meets Iowa Department of Public Health's homemade mask guidelines.
Teresa Perkins Kellenberger, owner of Teresa's Bridal and Prom in Algona, demonstrated a few different methods of sewing homemade masks, which she had been making to donate to healthcare facilities:
Stories that started with news tips
Quality local journalism depends on an engaged community. These stories were written because one or more readers submitted a tip to us, and we followed up.
Got something you think we should cover? To submit a news tip, visit globegazette.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/, or click here.
To support vital community journalism, visit globegazette.com/subscribe.
Dr. Jonna Quinn knew when she had her second child earlier this month it’d be her last.
They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
"You explain to me then what’s the difference between .08 and .081 as far as breaking the law versus your seatbelt?"
"Well, they might be looking for a new mayor. Not a big deal."
For Carver and Elle Schallock, their sixth birthday was special.
Over a century after being completely extirpated from Iowa, trumpeter swans are slowly making their comeback.
Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.
Their son has mobility issues and that lack of mobility is a problem where they live.
Honkers for Heroes was a two-and-a-half day, fully catered event designed to honor a group of 10 military combat veterans serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Kylee Lamb may not have the opportunity to lead the Belmond-Klemme seventh grade girls basketball team that includes her daughter Adasyn and o…
A new Climb 'n' Crawl Park will be built in the center court Southbridge Mall, to be open to the public March 2020. Currently, Main Street Mason City is fundraising to order the standard soft-play objects.
Clear Lake volleyball head coach Richie Ellis is the subject of an internal school district investigation, after multiple sources say he walke…
For over 60 years, a Model-T Ford sedan has belonged to Harlan Wyborny, formerly of Plymouth and a summer resident of Mason City (his wife Don…
76-year-old dancing marine gives regular performances in Zearing for his sister, care center residents
When he was 16, he took the girl of 15 who would later become his wife to a concert at the Surf Ballroom. It was a buck and a quarter to get i…
After Mason City leaders inked an agreement in late June with Gatehouse Capital to develop a hotel and conference center near Music Man Square…
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
NASHUA- In the past two years, 38 state legislatures across the country have considered bills that dealt with industrial hemp (according to th…
MASON CITY | Since the Suzie-Q Cafe opened in 1947, eight ownership groups have ran the downtown Mason City fixture: Renus Lytle, Mazie Long, …
MASON CITY | Shaun Levad, the owner of Opies Skate Shop at the Southbridge Mall, has been skating in Mason City since he was 5 years old.
Jordan Showalter slightly labors when he talks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.