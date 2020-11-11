 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to get tested for COVID-19 in Mason City
0 comments
alert

How to get tested for COVID-19 in Mason City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF COVID-19

Need a COVID-19 test but aren't sure where to start? Below you can find options available in Mason City. 

It should be noted that TestIowa is closed on Veterans Day. 

For general COVID-19 information, you can call Iowa's hotline at 2-1-1.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rep. Randy Feenstra victory speech after winning in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News