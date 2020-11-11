How to get tested for COVID-19 in Mason City

Need a COVID-19 test but aren't sure where to start? Below you can find options available in Mason City.
It should be noted that TestIowa is closed on Veterans Day.
For general COVID-19 information, you can call Iowa's hotline at 2-1-1.
Betty Graversen, 90
Betty (Les) Graversen will celebrate her 90th birthday on November 16th.
In lieu of a party, help Betty celebrate by sending cards to:
275 N Taft Ave #206
Mason City, Iowa 50401
Burt TeKippe, Jr. 80th Birthday
Burton ("Burt") TeKippe, Jr. celebrated his 80th birthday last week. His family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards & greetings may be sent to Burt at 56 Circle Terrace, Mason City, IA 50401.
Much love from your wife, children & grandchildren!
Happy 60th Birthday!
Please help us wish this special guy a Happy 60th Birthday! Cards may be sent to: 1108 S 11th Ct, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Love, Your Wife, Kids and Grandkids
Kuhl, 50 years
Mardiann Hoffman and Larry Kuhl were united in marriage on November 7, 1970, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, IA. They are celebrating their 50th Anniversary with their sons, Darryl and Doug and families, with a trip to Duluth, MN.
Thank You
Many thanks and hugs for the beautiful cards I received for my birthday celebration. What a lovely trip down memory lane to hear from all who have touched my life in so many ways.
Thank you,
Mary E. Montgomery
Rodgers, 50th Anniversary
Bob & Phyllis (Jensen) Rodgers of Mason City, were married November 15, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. They have 2 daughters, Sara (Randy) Nuehring & Amy (Nate) Uemura; 8 grandchildren, Jaylin, Sydney & Alex Nuehring, Blake & Olivia Baskerville, Sydney, Hailey, & Ryan Uemura. They will be celebrating with their children at a private party. Their family is also requesting a card shower in honor of their parent’s 50th anniversary. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 419 19th Street SW; Mason City, IA. 50401.
Thank You
Thank you for the cards and gifts I received for my 101st birthday.
Pearl Barkema
Camper, Noon Rotary Student of the Month
Ashton Camper was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for November 2020. Camper is a senior at Mason City High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Kris Camper, and sister of Kendra Camper.
Ashton Camper is a member of Mason City Concert Choir and plays violin in the Mason City High School Orchestra. This is her second year as the Principle Violinist in the ensemble, and she is also the President of the orchestra. Camper has lettered in volleyball and played all four years of high school. She is also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Camper participates in Silver Chord, is a member of National Honors Society and is on Honor Roll. Next year she plans to attend Wartburg College in the Pre-Dental program with a major in Biology.
Thank You
Thank you for all your encouraging words, comforting cards, phone calls, thoughts and prayers during Mom’s struggle with Parkinson’s and her recent death on October 9th.
Family of Reva Pedelty — Rachel, Jean, Vernon & families
Anna Harringa, 90
A card shower will be held for Anna Harringa in honor of her 90th birthday. Anna was born on November 9, 1930. Please feel free to share memories that you have shared over the years by sending greetings to the following address:
Anna Harringa
235 West L Street
Forest City, IA 50436
John Fangman, 90
John Fangman, of Britt, Iowa, will be honored at a family dinner on Sunday, November 8, 2020 to celebrate his 90th birthday. His actual birthday is Monday, November 9, 2020.
Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 805 First Ave. NW, Britt, Iowa 50423.
Gary Nelson, 72
The family of Gary E. Nelson is having a card shower to celebrate 72 years on November 5th. Cards and good wishes may be sent to 1235 15th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Gary would enjoy hearing from his many friends and customers from his 50 years in the car business.
Melvin Mitchell, 90
Melvin Mitchell will celebrate his 90th birthday on November 5th.
An intimate family dinner will be held in his honor at the Prime & Wine.
Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 933 10th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Burt TeKippe, Jr. 80th Birthday
Burton ("Burt") TeKippe, Jr. will be celebrating his 80th birthday this week. His family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards & greetings may be sent to Burt at 56 Circle Terrace, Mason City, IA 50401.
Much love from your wife, children & grandchildren!
John Fangman, 90
John Fangman, of Britt, Iowa, will be honored at a family dinner on Sunday, November 8, 2020 to celebrate his 90th birthday. His actual birthday is Monday, November 9, 2020.
Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 805 First Ave. NW, Britt, Iowa 50423.
Wayne Ellertson, 85
The Family of Wayne Ellertson would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday, November 7th. If you would like to help him celebrate, please send cards and memories to Wayne Ellertson, 2022 Clark St, Charles City, IA 50616.
Thank you
To All Area Farmers: Thank You
The days are getting shorter, so you go out past nightfall. Weather, insects, and weeds try to block your work, so you find new ways to fight back. Much of the world remains locked down, so you recommit to providing an essential service. To you, the mission is simple: keep going no matter the hurtles. To us, it’s a matter of standing back to marvel at your work ethic and perseverance. This harvest season is taking place in a year in which much has changed, but you are a constant we can rely on.
We at First Security ask all Iowans to join us in thanking you, our local ag producers, for the work you do to bring in the harvest this and every year. The pandemic has created some unique challenges this year, but those challenges aren’t limited to the pandemic. Snow squalls in October? A once-in-a-generation derecho? We wonder what 2020 will have in store next, but we know no matter the challenge, you’ll find a way to get the job done.
At First Security, we’re known for saying we’re “your ag partner for generations to come.” Through that partnership, we see the unique challenges you’re facing, and we work to find unique solutions. We invite you to visit us virtually or in person to let us know how you’re doing, what you’re seeing, and how we can help.
Sincerely,
First Security Bank & Trust Ag & Commercial Lending Team
New hire
Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative, Allison, Iowa, is pleased to announce Katie LaBree as their new business development manager.
LaBree comes to Butler County REC from the Franklin County Development Association and Franklin REC, both in Hampton, Iowa.
She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Jamestown, Jamestown, North Dakota.
Thank you
Many thanks for all the well wishes for my 80th birthday.
Marian DeWitt
Marilyn Schaefer Rogers celebrates 90th
Marilyn Schaefer Rogers, Adams, MN, will celebrate her 90th Birthday on Friday, November 13th.
Cards and best wishes may be sent to her at:
Cedar Court Apartments
Apt 304
810 W Main St
Adams, MN 55909
Judy Dannen, 80
Judy Dannen will turn 80 years old on October 28, 2020.
You are invited to send her birthday wishes at 205 South St., Sheffield, Iowa 50475.
Happy 80th Birthday, with love from all your family!
Thank you
Thank you to each and every one of you for the birthday cards.
You made my day special!
Betty Condon
Thank you
Thank you for all the cards – calls for my 85th birthday.
Thank you, Ed Barkela
Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80
On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexander Battery, and volunteered at Mercy One in the surgical waiting room. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene and now attends St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City.
Kay, with late husband Robert, worked diligently on their farm where they raised 3 daughters. She has 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Cards and good wishes may be sent to Kay at: 645 12th St NE, Mason City, Iowa 50401. Family and friends celebrated this milestone with a dinner that was held at the Prime and Wine. Happy birthday Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma. We love you!
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
(Never Known to Fail)
Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.
Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request.)
There are none that can withstand your power.
Holy Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).
Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).
Say this prayer for three consecutive days.
You must publish this and it will be granted to you. MJC
CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY
Joe & Jean (Madden) Bamrick, of Rockwell, were married October 28, 1950, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They have 6 children: Shae (Bill) Mahlstadt, Denise Bamrick, Colleen (Rick) Pearce, Pat (Julie) Bamrick, David (Reina) Bamrick, & Maureen (Kevin) Bamrick-Burtness. They have 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. They will be celebrating with their children at a private dinner. Cards & wishes can be sent to them at 616 Southview Dr., Rockwell, IA 50469.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. HEIMER!
Congratulations to Richard Heimer on his 80th birthday (October 24th).
A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, principal, teacher, Packer fan, and friend.
You've had a positive effect on many, many people, Dick.
Stay strong!
Pastor Appreciation
Pastor Paul Collier, First Presbyterian Church, Mason City
Thank you for all the ways you have lead and guided our church. You are a blessing to our church family.
Kelly, 70 years
Bernard W. & Betty (Ellingson) Kelly will be celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary!
They were married October 26, 1950.
Card Shower Greetings may be sent to:
B.W. & Betty Kelly
2053 Channing Drive #203
Rockingham, VA 22801
Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Hansen
Kylie Hansen is a senior at Mason City High School and is involved in several activities. Her passions include vocal music and acting.
She holds a 4.0 GPA and is involved in Speech, Best Buddies, National Honor Society, YFC Core, Trinity Lutheran Church Worship Team, Silver Cord, and YIELD. She has also participated in Swimming, Track, Cross Country, and Student Senate.
Kylie has received All-State honors for her Soprano I voice and has competed at the highest level at Solo and Ensemble Contest yearly.
She hopes to continue acting through her representation with Peak Talent Agency in Des Moines and RPM Talent Agency in LA.
Kylie is exploring colleges with strong vocal performance degrees.
Card Shower for Mary Montgomery
Join us in celebrating with our Mom for her 80th birthday!
As much as we’d love to get together, please send her wishes to her home:
1531 6th PL SE, APT 201, Mason City, IA 50401.
Much Love from your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Hubka, Ruddick married
Stephanie Hubka and Austin Ruddick were married on October 5, 2019, at the Central Iowa Fairgrounds in Marshalltown.
Stephanie is the daughter of Dan and Lori Hubka of Sheffield, and the granddaughter of Norma Mittelstadt of Hampton. Austin is the son of Kim and Lori Ruddick of Marshalltown, and the grandson of Donna Dorsey of Hampton.
Matron of Honor was Dakota Clayton, friend of the bride, and Maid of Honor was Kayley Thompson, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Steph Hubka, sister-in-law of the bride, Shanie Hubka, sister-in-law of the bride and Joanna Ruddick, sister-in-law of the groom.
Best men were Cody Scovill, friend of groom, and Chris Grimes, friend of groom. Groomsmen were Jeremy Ruddick, brother of groom, Jordan Hubka, brother of bride, and Levi Hubka, brother of bride.
Flower girl was Sofie Numelin, cousin of bride. Ring bearers were Kellen and Clayton Ruddick, nephews of groom.
Stepahnie is a K1 classroom teacher at the Downtown School in the Des Moines Public School District. Austin is a delivery driver with UPS Marshalltown. The couple resides in Marshalltown.
James I. Jennings, 91
James I. Jennings, of Mason City, will celebrate his 91st birthday on October 12th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1316 3rd St NW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Student of the Month, Berding
My name is Gabriella Berding, daughter of Sally and Herman Berding and sister to Luke, Grace, and Maggie Berding. I attend Mason City High school, as a senior this year. At the high school, I participate in fall cheerleading, the Silver Cord volunteer program, the Rainbow Cord art program, National Honor Society, and tennis in the spring (just for fun!).
Out of school, I am a Sunday school teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, a lifeguard, and book worm. I love long walks, chilly fall mornings, and drawing. After high school I plan to attend NIACC or UNI to study Art Education or OB Nursing.
LaVerna Charlson Happy 100th Birthday!
LaVerna Charlson from Lake Mills will be celebrating her 100th Birthday on October 13th.
Love from Donna, Curt, and Families
Wentworth retirement
After 38 years at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, our mom retired on August 5, 2020. She started her nursing career in 1979 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City. Please help us celebrate this new chapter in her life by sending greetings and best wishes to: Maria Wentworth, 13 Asbury Pl, Mason City, IA 50401.
Congratulations Mom! We love you!
Kristin, Courtney & families
Happy Birthday Richard Baird
Your age may end in a 0 but you are # 1 with us. Happy Birthday on October 16th to a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, church and community member. Greetings may be sent to Richard at 221 N. East St., Manly, IA 50456.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.