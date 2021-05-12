How to find the cheapest gas in North Iowa

It might be time to put your cell phone to use in helping you find the best gas prices around town.

Gas stations in the Southeast are running out of fuel due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline six days ago after it was the victim of a cyber attack.

As anyone who lived through the late 70s and early 80s knows, gas shortages mean price spikes. And that's where your cell phone comes in.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are several apps that can help you find the cheapest gas prices in your area.

For example, according to Gas Guru, which is available to download for iOS and Android phones, the cheapest regular gas to be found in the Mason City area is at the Yesway on 12th Street Northeast, at 2.54/gallon. The most expensive is a tie between quite a few stations that are asking for $2.79/gallon.