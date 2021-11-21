How much will it cost a North Iowa family to make Thanksgiving dinner?

Overall food prices are up for the last year, and that means paying more for Thanksgiving dinner.

In its 36th annual survey, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) revealed Americans will pay 14% more for the Thanksgiving feast.

If you're a Mason City resident, that price increase could be even higher. When the Globe Gazette visited a Mason City grocery store on Friday, a nearly identical grocery list cost $11 more than the AFBF's survey.

Disruptions in the supply chain, inflation and food demand since the pandemic are driving up the cost.

"These include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat," said Veronica Nigh, senior economist for the bureau.

"The trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019."

On average, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 will cost $53.31, or $6.41 more, than last year's average of $46.90.

In Mason City, that total came out even higher at $64.73, a more than $11 difference, with some variation in the sizes of items purchased.

The cost for a 16-pound turkey, the survey found, is $23.99, up 24% from last year. However, many grocery stores now have turkeys on sale at bargain prices and consumers will likely pay less for them.

One of the biggest differences in the cost of specific items between Mason City and the AFBF survey was the turkey. A 16-pound turkey in the American Farm Bureau Federation's survey cost $2.40 per person, while a 17-pound turkey in Mason City cost $35.02, $3.50 per person.

The bureau surveyed prices from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8. But this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture data, grocery stores began advertising lower prices later than usual.

The price for whole frozen turkeys averaged 88 cents per pound the week of Nov. 12-18, a decline of 18% in just one week, according to the USDA's national retail turkey report.

The prices for non-frozen turkeys in Mason City were notably higher than the frozen options.

Prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs have been skyrocketing within the last 12 months, taking a bite out of consumers' wallets.

Grocery prices across major grocery store food groups are up 5.4% for the last 12 months, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics recent report.

"Taking turkey out of the basket of foods reveals a 6.6% price increase compared to last year, which tracks closely with the Consumer Price Index for food and general inflation across the economy," said Nigh.

The Farm Bureau survey factored in enough stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee, and milk to feed 10 people with leftovers. Costs for nearly all those ingredients increased.

A package of two frozen pie crusts is up 20% and a dozen dinner rolls will cost consumers 15% more this year. The only item that decreased in price was a 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing averaging $2.29, down 19% from last year.

In addition, the Farm Bureau's survey also included ham, Russet potatoes, and frozen green beans, which upped the average cost. When added to a traditional menu, the cost increased by $15.41 to $68.72.

When those items were added to Mason City's shopping list the total came out to be $80.00, a $15.27 difference.

The Farm Bureau surveys pricing through volunteer shoppers by checking prices in person and online in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

